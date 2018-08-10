Tech weakness pulls stock indexes lower

VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending broadly lower on Wall Street led by declines in technology companies.

A surprise drop in profits for the Chinese internet giant Tencent Wednesday led to widespread declines for technology stocks. The drop got investors worried about demand for high-tech products as well as economic growth.

Macy's plunged 15.9 percent after reporting lower sales.

Slumping prices for oil and copper sent energy and mining companies lower. Freeport-McMoRan slumped 7.7 percent.

Safe-play stocks like utilities and phone companies rose.

The S&P 500 index lost 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,818.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 137 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,162. The Nasdaq composite fell 96 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,774.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.86 percent.