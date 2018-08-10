Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

Sen. Nelson: "Foolish" to deny Russian election penetration

Updated 8:24AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson isn't backing down from comments that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems ahead of this year's crucial election.

Nelson on Monday evening said that it would be "foolish to think" the Russians are not continuing their efforts to target Florida. Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states, including Florida, ahead of the 2016 election. He said criticism of his comments are for "partisan political purposes."

Nelson said last week that Russians were able to get inside the election systems of "certain counties" and "now have free rein to move about."

Gov. Rick Scott demanded that Nelson provide proof, and suggested that the senator was either making it up or releasing classified information. Scott is challenging Nelson in this year's election.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0