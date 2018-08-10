Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

Elections officials: Voting system secure

Updated 8:24AM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials insist the state's voting systems are safe from hackers as ballots are cast in Tuesday's primary.

Intelligence gathered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security indicates Russia targeted Wisconsin's elections system in 2016. Nothing showed the system was compromised, however.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says that since 2016 the system has been encrypted, or converted to code.

He says the commission also has trained local clerks on cybersecurity measures. He adds that each clerk has a limited reach in the state system. If they inadvertently give a hacker access, perhaps by clicking on a strange email, the hacker couldn't get very far.

Magney notes that vote-counting computers aren't linked to the internet and the official vote counts are recorded on paper tape print-outs.

