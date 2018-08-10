Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

US stocks start broadly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher and recovering some of their recent losses as concerns about Turkey's financial stability eased.

Retailers and energy companies made some of the biggest gains Tuesday.

Shoe and handbag maker Tapestry climbed 7.5 percent after it beat expectations in its latest quarter.

Global markets sustained two days of losses as the Turkish lira plunged and a diplomatic dispute with the U.S. got worse. The lira stabilized after investors after U.S. and Turkish officials resumed talks.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,832.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,265. The Nasdaq gained 26 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,846.

