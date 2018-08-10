Metro lists Social Security numbers in some public records

VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville has published confidential information including Social Security numbers in some publicly available court records.

Citing a Monday release by Metro Nashville Mayor David Briley, The Tennessean reports the city plans to alert those affected within the next 45 days. The release says those affected will be offered a year of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Officials say the breach has affected an undisclosed number of people. But Criminal Court Chief Deputy Clerk Julius Sloss says around 5,400 criminal affidavits already have been identified as potentially listing personal information.

The release says the city learned of the breach July 30. It removed the documents from online access Aug. 3. It says affidavits now will be scrubbed of personal identifying information before being posted.