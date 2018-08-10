Advisory issued against 2 fish species in Tennessee rivers

VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say elevated mercury levels have been found in two fish species in the downstream portions of the Pigeon and Nolichucky rivers, and a precautionary fish consumption advisory has been issued.

The fish included in the advisory are smallmouth bass and channel catfish from the two rivers' downstream areas.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation advisory said pregnant or nursing mothers and children should avoid eating the fish species. All others should limit consumption to one meal per month.

The Nolichucky advisory extends from Douglas Reservoir upstream to the mouth of Bent Creek at river mile 14.9. Douglas Reservoir isn't included.

The Pigeon River advisory extends from the mouth on the French Broad River upstream to Vinson Island where Interstate 40 crosses the river near mile 12.4.