Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

Bredesen proposes 4 debates in US Senate race in Tennessee

Updated 2:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Democrat Phil Bredesen is proposing four debates before the November election for U.S. Senate against Republican Marsha Blackburn, whose campaign says she's still finalizing her debate schedule but looks forward to debating Bredesen.

Bredesen's campaign said Monday that the former governor has agreed with debate sponsors to events at Rhodes College in Memphis on Sept. 13; at Cumberland University in Lebanon on Sept. 25; at Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga on Oct. 1; and at the University of Tennessee's Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy in Knoxville on Oct. 10.

Blackburn campaign spokeswoman Abbi Sigler said the congresswoman is finalizing her slate of debates and is pleased to see Bredesen is willing to debate.

Bredesen and Blackburn are vying to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0