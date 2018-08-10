Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

MEMPHIS (AP) — An exhibit centered on the career of Lisa Marie Presley, and a launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by her late father Elvis Presley, are among the highlights of this year's Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis — 41 years ago. Since then, fans have been making a pilgrimage to Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock n' Roll's life, movies and music.

Elvis Week, which began Thursday, will feature the usual mainstays, including performances by tribute artists, a memorabilia auction and the candlelight vigil that begins the night before his death anniversary and continues until the next day.

Elvis Week will also include the "Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley" exhibit, which explores her childhood and career. It opens Friday.

She also is scheduled to appear at Saturday's launch event for the release of "Elvis Presley — Where No One Stands Alone."

The album from RCA/Legacy Recordings features 14 performances of gospel songs, including a duet with Lisa Marie singing along with her father on the title track. Other songs on the album feature prominent vocalists who backed Elvis, including Darlene Love, Cissy Houston, and members of The Imperials and The Stamps Quartet.

Love will perform a concert Monday on the Graceland Soundstage, in her first-ever appearance at Elvis Week. Love was lead singer for The Blossoms, who sang with Elvis Presley in the televised 1968 "Comeback Special." Love is expected to perform hits such as "He's a Rebel," ''The Boy I'm Going to Marry" and "Da Doo Ron Ron," in addition to a special tribute to Elvis.

Elvis Week ends with a concert at the Graceland Soundstage on Aug. 18.

A Graceland official says 25,000 to 40,000 people are expected to attend Elvis Week events.