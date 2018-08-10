VOL. 42 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 10, 2018

Tomato Art Fest. The festival returns for its 13th consecutive year on Friday (6-11 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.). Located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points, this free, costume-encouraged event provides an entertaining, fun-filled day for all types and all-ages. A community builder, Tomato Art Fest has steadily drawn larger crowds with each passing year. Last year, an estimated 60,000 came to celebrate the beloved fruit/vegetable and enjoy the day’s memorable festivities. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for a fun-filled evening under the stars. Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug will be performing. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid-friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Information

AUG. 11-12

Native Americans and Jackson

Explore the dark and complex history of Native Americans during the Jacksonian period. Guests will get the chance to speak with expert historians about native alliances, experiences and eventual Indian Removal. Guests may also encounter famous figures such as Davy Crockett and Sam Houston, who share their firsthand accounts of Tennessee and speaking against the treatment of Native Americans. $20 adults, $17 seniors, $15 students, $10 children, $10 veterans. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

Additional Hermitage events:

-- The War of 1812: Aug 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 19, 1-5 p.m.

-- The Business of Horse Racing: Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 26; 1-5 p.m.

THROUGH SEPT. 9

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Centennial Park’s Bandshell each Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 9-Sept. 9. 6:30 p.m. pre-show entertainment with performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Additional opportunity: Academy Park in Franklin, Sept. 13-16. Information

AUG. 10-12

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage at the Nashville Farmers Market. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville talent. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Aug. 3-11: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

-- Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

-- Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

-- Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

-- Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

MONDAY, AUG. 13

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Guest speaker: Dr. Jerry Faulkner, Volunteer State Community College. Topic: Resistance is Futile, How Technology is Changing our Lives. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for reservations made by noon Friday, Aug. 10. $20 after deadline. $25 at the door and for non-members. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 14

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Street Eats

Each Tuesday & Thursday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

REIN Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin. Information

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

Enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight. 6:30 p.m., the Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St, Clarksville. Information, registration

Williamson, Inc. Joint Mixer

Meet members from different Chambers and learn more about their businesses and organizations. Chambers represented include, The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber, Spring Hill Camber and Williamson. The Williamson Business Leadership Awards finalist will attend this event as well. Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farm, 7101 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Live on the Green

Line-up for live music on the Public Square in downtown Nashville features repeat repeat, Colony House, Car Seat headrest, and Cold War Kids. Shows will take place on Thursday evenings (Aug.16, 23 and 30). All-day shows will close the 2018 edition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

Business Networking Breakfast

Attend this new exclusive event for Chamber Members only. The Business Networking breakfast will invite newest members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with our diverse group of Chamber members. We will be meeting monthly on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartment Complex, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

UNDY Run/Walk

Sponsored by Colorectal Cancer Alliance in Shelby Park, 8 a.m. Information

FAMILY DAY at OZ

This year, OZ is teaming up with Adventure Science Center and Nashville-based visual artist Beth Reitmeyer for a journey of art, science, music, and hands-on activities for the entire family. Fee: Adults $25, 12 and younger free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle, Nashville. Information

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates:

-- September 16

-- October 21

-- November 11

TUESDAY, AUG. 21

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, Aug. 21

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Fee: $50 for non-members, free for members. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Business Studio: Getting the Word Out

Need to let the world know what’s up with your business? Get some fresh ideas about both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies. A dynamic panel discussion with the agencies behind Thistle Farms, Kirkland’s, Ashley Judd, National Museum of African American Music and Mixtroz will share their expertise. You’ll also hear from local small business owners with out-of-the-box marketing strategies that have worked. We’ll start with forming a marketing plan and move to the best platform for your targeted audience. The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College, Room 203, 1011 21st Ave. N. 3-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Live on the Green

Line-up for live music on the Public Square in downtown Nashville features Alanna Royale, Parquet Courts, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Trampled by Turtles. Shows will take place on Thursday evenings through August. All-day shows will close the 2018 edition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

The Nations Annual Chili Cook Off

This event hosted by Westside Meetup and proceeds will go to St. Luke’s Community House. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fee: $10, 5 & under free. The winner will receive $100 and will represent The Nations at the citywide chili cook off September 29. St. Luke’s Community House, New York Avenue between 56th and 57th. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Women In Business Summit

Enjoy breakfast while the Keynote Speaker discusses the importance of being empowered and motivating others, and then stay and learn more during three WIB Talks. Each WIB Talk will feature a new speaker with their own topic that will help you become the driver of your career, improve your professional presence and learn how to influence colleagues, peers and senior leaders. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road. 8-11 a.m. Fee: Business Partner-$55, Guests-$75. Information