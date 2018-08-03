Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads Dove Awards with 8

Updated 11:56AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Writer and producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations while artist Tauren Wells has seven nominations, including song of the year and new artist of the year.

The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees Wednesday for the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards, to be presented Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wells, a former frontman of the Christian group Royal Tailor, released his first solo album last year. Zach Williams has six nominations, and Cory Asbury, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and TobyMac with five nominations each.

In the artist of the year category, Williams and Leonard are nominated along with Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and NEEDTOBREATHE.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0