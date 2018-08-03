3 nominees chosen for new Tennessee circuit judge position

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee commission has forwarded three names to Gov. Bill Haslam for consideration for a circuit court vacancy.

The vacancy is for a new judicial position in the 21st Judicial District, which includes Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties in Middle Tennessee.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission selected the nominees on Tuesday after a public hearing and interviews. They are attorney Melanie Totty Cagle of Centerville, 21st District Deputy District Attorney Stacey Brackeen Edmonson of Spring Hill and attorney Michael Everett Spitzer of Hohenwald.

The new position is effective Sept. 1.