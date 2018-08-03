Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

3 nominees chosen for new Tennessee circuit judge position

Updated 7:04AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee commission has forwarded three names to Gov. Bill Haslam for consideration for a circuit court vacancy.

The vacancy is for a new judicial position in the 21st Judicial District, which includes Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties in Middle Tennessee.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission selected the nominees on Tuesday after a public hearing and interviews. They are attorney Melanie Totty Cagle of Centerville, 21st District Deputy District Attorney Stacey Brackeen Edmonson of Spring Hill and attorney Michael Everett Spitzer of Hohenwald.

The new position is effective Sept. 1.

