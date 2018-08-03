Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

TBI chief choses 14-year veteran as next deputy director

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A 14-year veteran of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been chosen as deputy director of the agency.

The TBI said in a news release that Brad Nealon has 27 years of law enforcement experience, including six years with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. He joined the TBI in 2004 and is special agent in charge of the East Region Criminal Investigation Division.

TBI Director David B. Rausch announced his selection of Nealon on Tuesday.

Nealon is to begin the new post Aug. 20 in Nashville.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0