TBI chief choses 14-year veteran as next deputy director

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A 14-year veteran of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been chosen as deputy director of the agency.

The TBI said in a news release that Brad Nealon has 27 years of law enforcement experience, including six years with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. He joined the TBI in 2004 and is special agent in charge of the East Region Criminal Investigation Division.

TBI Director David B. Rausch announced his selection of Nealon on Tuesday.

Nealon is to begin the new post Aug. 20 in Nashville.