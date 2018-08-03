Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Southwest launches nonstop Atlanta-Nashville flights

ATLANTA (AP) — Southwest Airlines has begun nonstop flights from Atlanta to a Tennessee city.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the airline launched the flights from Atlanta to Nashville on Tuesday. It will operate five flights a day Monday through Friday between the cities, and three flights a day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Southwest Airlines Co. vice president of technical operations Trevor Stedke said in a statement when the airline announced the route in February that it answers business community requests in both cities.

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority CEO Doug Kruelen says business people have long sought more service between Nashville and Atlanta. Kruelen says the route brings more competition and options. Delta Air Lines already flies the route.

Dallas-based Southwest is the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport behind Atlanta-based Delta.

