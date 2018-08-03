Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0