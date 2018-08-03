Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

USDA names new state conservationist for Tennessee

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has a new state conservationist. State officials say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sheldon L. Hightower is replacing Kevin Brown as the eighth state conservationist to serve in Tennessee. Brown retired in January 2018.

Hightower will oversee 72 USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Field Service Centers across the state. The state conservationist also oversees more than 180 employees and a budget of about $75 million in federal conservation aid to Tennessee farmers and producers.

Prior to his selection, Hightower was an assistant state conservationist in Hutchinson, Kansas, where he served 28 counties.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0