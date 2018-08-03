Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Blackburn touts Trump endorsement in US Senate race ad

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn is keeping President Donald Trump at the center of her Senate campaign in her second TV ad.

The digital and statewide TV ad replays a Nashville rally in May when Trump boosted Blackburn. The ad touts Trump's endorsement and Blackburn's commitment to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, repeal the Affordable Care Act and keep tax cuts permanent.

Blackburn is in a tight red-state race against popular Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Bredesen says he'll be independent and support Trump's good ideas for Tennessee and oppose the bad ones. Blackburn's campaign is painting Bredesen as in lockstep with Washington Democrats.

A recent Bredesen digital ad shows several Republicans, including Sen. Bob Corker, speaking kindly about Bredesen in news clips. Two of the Republicans issued irked statements about it.

