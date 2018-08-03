Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Protesters block entrances to private prison headquarters

Updated 12:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Police are standing by for now as several dozen demonstrators block entrances to the headquarters of CoreCivic.

The Tennessee-based company is one of the nation's largest private prison operators and also runs eight immigration detention centers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The No Exceptions Prison Collective wants all those facilities closed.

The Rev. Jeannie Alexander told The Tennessean that they arrived about 5 a.m. Monday, setting up tents and replacing company flags with their own flag, which says "No Borders."

A CoreCivic statement says activists are distorting the company's role in immigration detention with "wrong and politically motivated" information shared by special interest groups.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0