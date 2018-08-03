Protesters block entrances to private prison headquarters

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Police are standing by for now as several dozen demonstrators block entrances to the headquarters of CoreCivic.

The Tennessee-based company is one of the nation's largest private prison operators and also runs eight immigration detention centers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The No Exceptions Prison Collective wants all those facilities closed.

The Rev. Jeannie Alexander told The Tennessean that they arrived about 5 a.m. Monday, setting up tents and replacing company flags with their own flag, which says "No Borders."

A CoreCivic statement says activists are distorting the company's role in immigration detention with "wrong and politically motivated" information shared by special interest groups.