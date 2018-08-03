Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Vandy coach says backup QB Deuce Wallace suspended for fall

Updated 5:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says backup quarterback Deuce Wallace has been suspended this season over a violation of school policy.

Mason announced the suspension Thursday before the Commodores open fall camp and would not say what Wallace did.

The Commodores have senior Kyle Shurmur returning as the starting quarterback. Vanderbilt's other quarterbacks Mo Hasan played at Coffeyville Community College last season after transferring from Syracuse, and Allan Walters is a freshman.

Mason says he expects Wallace back in January.

The sophomore quarterback was not in the media guide handed out Thursday, according to The Tennessean. Wallace also is not listed on the team roster on Vanderbilt's website.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0