Trump mileage plan could cost thousands of auto jobs

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's proposal for freezing U.S. mileage standards estimates that its action could cost tens of thousands of U.S. auto jobs.

The administration's report projects that relaxing auto standards would mean 60,000 fewer auto jobs by 2030. Vehicle expert Simon Mui at the Natural Resources Defense Council says those losses would hit the estimated 200,000 U.S. auto-industry jobs that deal with making vehicles more fuel efficient.

President Donald Trump had called last year for a review of mileage standards, expressing concern they were hurting employment in the U.S. auto industry.

A U.S. Department of Transportation spokesperson calls the government's estimate of job losses "rough approximations." The government says it will seek public comment for a broader picture of the impact of any mileage freeze.