I-440 reconstruction plan sidesteps total shutdown

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the contract for the I-440 Reconstruction Project with the low bid submitted by Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. at $152.9 million.

The project will not include total closure of segments of I-440. Rather, the winning design-build proposal will complete design and construction of the project in less than two years.

“Using the design-build contracting method allowed us to explore every available option to deliver this large, complicated project,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “We believe the process led to several innovative concepts, and the winning proposal saved more than a year of construction time.”

During the next 3-4 months, Kiewit will work with TDOT to complete the final design of the I-440 Reconstruction Project. Initial schedule of work is as follows:

Fall 2018: Begin installation of fiber optic network and new lighting, construction of seven noise walls, and completion of two small projects to alleviate congestion on the westbound Murphy Road exit ramp and the eastbound Hillsboro Road exit ramp

Early 2019: Begin heavy construction activities to replace concrete pavement, widen the roadway and remove center raised median

Spring 2019: Begin 24-hour operations, 6-7 days/week, heavy nighttime work

Fall 2019: Begin work on I-440 bridge over I-65

August 2020: Anticipated completion

TDOT officials say every effort will be made to minimize impacts to drivers while the project is under construction.

During peak morning and afternoon travel times, two lanes of I-440 will remain open for the duration of the project. Nighttime lane closures will be 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

TDOT is also working closely with Metro Nashville Public Works to address signal timing and other issues on local streets in the project area, which are likely to see an increase in traffic once I-440 is under construction.

The I-440 Reconstruction Project was one of 962 critical transportation projects included in the 2017 IMPROVE Act legislation. Details on those projects

I-440 Reconstruction Project information