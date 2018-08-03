Haslam touting Blackburn for US Senate

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam is touting Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's candidacy for U.S. Senate, saying the race is about who voters want to control the Senate.

At a Blackburn campaign event in Brentwood, Haslam told a room of Republicans that their role is to remind people of "the Marsha you've known for a long time" and say that the "caricature" that will be drawn of her isn't really true.

He echoed Blackburn's comments that if the Democratic majority flips, Democrats start replacing Republicans as committee chairmen.

Her likely opponent, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, has contended he doesn't have a commitment to support Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for majority leader. He has pledged to be an independent voice in the Senate.

Both face only marginal opposition in Thursday's primary election.