University of Tennessee board picks ex-PepsiCo head as chair

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee's newly retooled board of trustees has selected a former president of PepsiCo Inc. as its next chairman.

The board voted Wednesday to have John Compton take the top spot on the board. Compton also briefly led Pilot Flying J, the gas station chain owned by Gov. Bill Haslam's family.

Haslam successfully pushed to shrink the board, which used have 24 voting members and three non-voting members. It now has 12 members, of which 11 are voting and one is non-voting.