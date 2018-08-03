VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: My Journey as a Senior Consultant. Speaker: Rob Mortensen Senior Consultant, Civilis Strategies. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

AUG. 3-5

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

THROUGHT AUG. 4

l’Eté du Vin

Nashville Wine Auction’s 39th annual l’Eté du Vin (a summer of wine) is bringing together wine lovers to support the fight against cancer.

Vintners’ Tasting Event: Hillwood Country Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $200. A seated wine tasting from many of today’s most accomplished women in winemaking.

Patrons’ Dinner: Thompson Nashville, 7-9 p.m. $1,000 per person. A champagne reception and gourmet wine dinner.

l’Eté du Vin: Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, 5:30 p.m.-midnight. $350 per person. A silent auction and reception featuring musical guest followed by a seated dinner and live auction.

Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 4

Passive Income Workshop with Paul Rossano

Learn about the three sides to every deal: the money, the asset and the capital structure. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. REIN Center,4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Fee: $197 for individual members and guests; $297 for member and guest couples. Information, registration

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

Frist Art Center, 919 Broadway, Nashville. 4:30 p.m. Free. Information

AUG. 4-5

Women of the Hermitage

Learn the story behind the Hermitage women who made sure it ran properly. Hear about the lives of Rachel Donelson Jackson, Emily Donelson and Sarah Yorke Jackson as they share stories of life in Washington and in Nashville. Also learn about the enslaved women like Hannah, Betty and Gracie who lived under the yoke of enslavement and struggled to maintain a life and family despite hardships. These fascinating stories are included in the price of admission. $20 Adults, $17 Seniors, $15 Students, $10 children, $10 Veterans. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

Additional Hermitage events:

Native Americans & Jackson: Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 12, 1-5 p.m.

The War of 1812: Aug 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 19, 1-5 p.m.

The Business of Horse Racing: Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 26; 1-5 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 5

Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show

This choir will be preforming a captivating gospel show in the New Era ballroom at Woolworth on 5th, 221 5th Ave. N. 1 p.m. Fee: $30. Limited seating. Information

MONDAY, AUG. 6

Rutherford County Focus Group

Real Estate Investors Rutherford County Focus Group. Meets the first Monday of each month to discuss topics of general interest to real estate investors. Speaker Nick Howell will discuss networking for deals. 6:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Real Estate office, 450 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro.

TUESDAY, AUG. 7

Street Eats: Each Tuesday & Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8

Chamber 201

Learn how to grow, promote and expand your network through the maximization of your social media platforms, chamber member benefits and Chamber Master Account. RSVP required. Limited spots available. Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, 118 West Main Street. 10 - 11 a.m. RSVP required. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Gallatin Chamber Business Before Hours

Guest speaker: Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. 455 West Main Street, Gallatin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information and reservation

Wine and Art Crawl

Gallatin Square, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy local artists, food and networking. Information: 452-5692

AUG. 9

Live on the Green

Roscoe & Etta, Mt. Joy, The Wood Brothers and Dispatch are featured on the first night of the annual celebration of free, live music on the Public Square in downtown Nashville. Shows will take place on four consecutive Thursday evenings (Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30). All-day shows will close the 2018 edition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. VIP tickets available for $80, $150. Information

Aug. 9-Sept. 9

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Centennial Park’s Bandshell each Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 9-Sept. 9. 6:30 p.m. pre-show entertainment with performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors open at 6 p.m. Free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Additional opportunity: Academy Park in Franklin, Sept. 13-16. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Aug. 3-11: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

-- Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

-- Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

-- Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

-- Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

AUG. 10-11

Tomato Art Fest

Celebrating 15 years, this free, costume-encouraged annual event located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points had an estimated 60,000 revelers celebrating the beloved fruit/vegetable last year. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for a fun-filled evening under the stars. Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug will be performing. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Information

MONDAY, AUG. 13

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Guest speaker: Dr. Jerry Faulkner, Volunteer State Community College. Topic: Resistance is Futile, How Technology is Changing our Lives. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fee: $18 for reservations made by noon Friday, Aug. 10. $20 after deadline. $25 at the door and for non-members. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 14

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

Williamson County REIN Lunch

Rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin. Information

Clarksville Focus Group – Enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight. 6:30 p.m., the Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St, Clarksville. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar.

Williamson, Inc. Joint Mixer

Meet members from different Chambers and learn more about their businesses and organizations. Forge new connections and see what is happing in neighboring counties. Chambers represented include, The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber, Spring Hill Camber and Williamson. The Williamson Business Leadership Awards finalist will attend this event as well. Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farm, 7101 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

Business Networking Breakfast

Attend this new exclusive event for Chamber Members only. The Business Networking breakfast will invite newest members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with our diverse group of Chamber members. We will be meeting monthly on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartment Complex, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates:

September 16

October 21

November 11

TUESDAY, AUG. 21

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Business Studio: Getting the Word Out

Need to let the world know what’s up with your business? Get some fresh ideas about both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies. A dynamic panel discussion with the agencies behind Thistle Farms, Kirkland’s, Ashley Judd, National Museum of African American Music and Mixtroz will share their expertise. You’ll also hear from local small business owners with out-of-the-box marketing strategies that have worked. We’ll start with forming a marketing plan and move to the best platform for your targeted audience. The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College, Room 203, 1011 21st Ave. N. 3-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information