$1 million-plus Middle Tennessee commercial sales for Q2 2018

|710B Cleo Miller
|Nashville
|37206
|4/30
|Cleo Acq Sub LLC
|Cleo Residences LLC
|$66,989,000
|1501 Woodland Pointe
|Nashville
|37214
|6/4
|Woodland Pointe Venture LLC
|VR Hamptons Holdings LP
|$45,275,000
|201 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|5/31
|Fourth & Church Nashville LP
|Albany Road-Fourth & Church Nashville LLC
|$43,850,000
|2815 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|6/1
|Graymar-Skyline LLC
|CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC
|$26,934,250
|300 Bakertown
|Antioch
|37013
|6/27
|300 Baker Station LLC
|300 Bakertown LP
|$24,000,000
|721 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|5/24
|Highland Ridge Property LLC
|Highland Ridge Apts LLC
|$18,750,000
|714 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|6/28
|Lion Easton LLC
|Highland Cove Apts LLC
|$16,590,000
|200 Paragon Mills
|Nashville
|37211
|6/1
|200 Paragon Mills Prop LLC
|Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC
|$16,110,000
|510 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|5/4
|Ccp-Royal LLC
|Albany Road-Royal LLC
|$15,970,000
|2953 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|4/6
|Ru Elm Hill Pike Nashville Tn LLC
|Merle Elm Hill LLC
|$15,500,000
|501 Mainstream
|Nashville
|37228
|5/4
|CCP-Riverview LLC
|Albany Road-Riverview LLC
|$13,960,000
|5319 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|5/24
|Mishorim Gold Nashville 1031 LLC
|Bre Retail Np Shoppes At Hickory Hollow Owner LLC
|$12,600,000
|300 Webster
|Madison
|37115
|5/2
|300 E Webster Street Holdings LP
|Hampton Terrace Apts LLC
|$11,700,000
|10 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/18
|M11 Land Co LLC
|Chp LLC
|$11,413,558
|431 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|5/4
|CCP-Cumberland LLC
|Albany Road-Cumberland LLC
|$11,270,000
|304, 306 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|6/4
|Madison Due West Property LLC
|Creekside Property Inv LLC
|$11,000,000
|0 Temple
|Nashville
|37221
|6/1
|MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC
|Harpeth Medical Center LLC
|$10,025,308
|660 Melrose
|Nashville
|37211
|4/5
|CC Nashville Tn Landlord LLC
|Corecivic Inc; Corrections Corp of America
|$7,911,141
|400 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|5/2
|East Nashville Flats Ltd; East Nashville Flats Ltd LP
|400 Fatherland LLC
|$7,416,000
|401, 407, 409, 411 4th
|Nashville
|37201
|5/3
|Pizzuti Nashville Hotel Owner LLC
|Nashville Symphony Assoc
|$7,250,000
|2701 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|6/6
|Twelve South Partners LLC
|Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary; Garris Larry
|$7,000,000
|1,2 11th, 1100 McGavock 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/19
|Caden Group 4 LLC
|Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC
|$5,594,400
|915, 927 Old Due West, 3465 Dickerson
|Madison
|37115
|5/10
|Altitude At 41 LLC
|Chambliss Scotty; Denny Steve; Denny Terry
|$5,500,000
|809, 825 Hamilton Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|6/15
|Mexico Center Inc
|Shoppes At Hamilton Crossing LLC
|$5,325,000
|103 24th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/21
|Vanderbilt University
|TN Delta Phi Kappa Psi House Corp
|$5,000,000
|110 Hickory Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|5/10
|110 Hickory Hill LLC
|McGinn Kevin
|$4,880,000
|1271 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|4/9
|1271 Antioch Pike LLC
|H&W Prop LLC
|$4,864,467
|307, 309 Cleveland, 901, 903 Meridian
|Nashville
|37207
|6/29
|901 Meridian Bsd LLC
|901 Meridian LLC; 901 Meridian Partners
|$4,500,000
|1903 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|6/5
|Store Master Funding VII LLC
|Store Capital Acq LLC
|$4,131,677
|209 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|4/13
|22 Dev LLC
|Notrump Prop LLC
|$4,012,500
|0 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|6/27
|Silo House LLC
|R Manuel-Centennial
|$3,500,000
|2949 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|4/30
|Collier IV Prop LLC
|Int Church of The Foursquare Gospel
|$3,500,000
|5805 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|6/7
|Ronald L Brown And Sharon L Brown 2006 Revocable Trust As Amended And Restated
|M&M Nolensville LLC
|$3,036,000
|706 Drexel
|Nashville
|37203
|6/22
|7D Dev LLC
|James B Altman Irrevocable Trust
|$3,000,000
|915 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|6/29
|Fat Sugar Sale LLC
|Music City Foods LLC
|$3,000,000
|7527 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|5/2
|TN Credit Union
|Crosspointe Christian Academy Inc; Davis Richard S Jr
|$2,895,000
|100 Franklin
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/11
|Lagasse Family Partners LLC
|BPI Crabtree Family Invs LLC; BPI H Rodes Hart Jr Family Invs II LLC; BPI William M Warfield Family Invs II LLC; Diane M Crabtree 2012 Family Trust
|$2,700,000
|2034, 2037 Pittway
|Nashville
|37207
|4/27
|Ecg Oakwood LP
|Johnson Patricia A; Johnson Robert E
|$2,700,000
|7620 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|5/2
|HSRE Bellevue Place LLC
|Bellevue Redev Assoc LP
|$2,653,050
|120 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|4/30
|120 Second Avenue South LLC
|120 Second Avenue LLC
|$2,413,000
|1601 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|4/17
|Vanderbilt University
|Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church; Hixon Kelley Bagwell; Moody Margaret Morris; Morris William L Jr; Morrison William Jason
|$2,350,000
|0 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|6/27
|Silo Bend Homes LLC
|R Manuel-Centennial
|$2,305,185
|1700 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/13
|1700 8Th Avenue LLC
|Clay GP
|$2,300,000
|4539 Cato, 4609 Asland City Hwy
|Nashville
|37218
|6/18
|Overby James R
|Huddleston Charles Estate; Huddleston Charles S Sr Estate; Huddleston Samuel C Estate
|$2,120,000
|5038 Thoroughbred
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/7
|BG&C Holdings LLC
|Geneva Brentwood Re LLC
|$2,050,000
|1801 Linder Industrial
|Nashville
|37209
|4/4
|Shelpman James T; Wingfield David W
|Pattiani LLC
|$2,002,642
|656 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|4/3
|Iris Hotel Nashville LLC
|Patel Ashok B; Patel Natvar B
|$2,000,000
|110 Maplewood
|Nashville
|37207
|4/2
|Om Sai 65 Inc
|Yogi Motel Inc
|$1,859,111
|106 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|6/13
|Acklen Park Partners LLC
|Stonebridge Land Holding Co
|$1,830,000
|3410 End
|Nashville
|37203
|6/14
|Gtom 3410 LLC
|Lee Myrna Strauss; Strauss William Alan
|$1,806,000
|0 Commercial
|Nashville
|37218
|5/22
|Waste Management Inc of Tn
|Refuge Foundation
|$1,750,000
|3901, 3905 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|4/25
|1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust; 3901 Charlotte Partners LLC
|Jenson Kim K
|$1,700,000
|2227 Bandywood
|Nashville
|37215
|6/1
|Bandywood Boys LLC
|Gaston Mary Sanders; Gaston Trust
|$1,675,000
|620, 623, 629 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|5/22
|West Iris Realty LLC
|B&M Prop; McGavock Realty GP
|$1,650,000
|1123 3rd, 308 Chestnut 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/21
|Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary
|Warner Partners LP
|$1,610,000
|1921, 1925 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|5/17
|CJ Church Street Partners LLC
|Bryan Ward & Elmore Inc
|$1,600,000
|7305 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|5/3
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|Clayton HC Inc
|$1,600,000
|3202 Agatha, 3524 Gondola, 2907, 2915, 2917, 2920, 2925 Sheana, 3604, 3606, 3609, 3610, 3611, 3612 Wells
|Antioch
|37013
|5/17
|Cothran Judy; Cothran T Blake; Pattee Nolan; Rohner Devin
|Buck Lori; Buck Lori A; Buck Randy
|$1,569,071
|0 Cartwright
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/17
|Ri Ck2 LLC
|Crystac Property II LLC; Snowflake Remainder II LLC
|$1,549,361
|326 Travis
|Nashville
|37211
|4/27
|326 Welch Partners; 326 Welch Partners
|Carell James W Estate; Carell James W Estate
|$1,500,000
|5270 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|5/4
|Hickory Hollow Neighbor LLC
|Appalachian Land & Leasing Co LLC
|$1,500,000
|535 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|6/1
|535 Lafayette Street LLC
|Doulis John; Doulis Micheline K
|$1,500,000
|1201 Fort Negley
|Nashville
|37203
|4/5
|Terra Partners GP
|Riddle Inv Services Trust Two
|$1,460,000
|1382 Rural Hill
|Antioch
|37013
|4/11
|Red Group LLC
|Faltas Mecheal A; Mannan Ashraf W
|$1,400,000
|207 23rd
|Nashville
|37203
|5/4
|HG&V GP
|Cooper Kimberly W; Cooper Lindsey W Sr
|$1,399,000
|2714 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|5/14
|Sennett Blake
|Conederosa Enterprises Inc
|$1,385,000
|311 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|5/29
|Warner Treglown Patton
|Winners Real Estate LLC
|$1,350,000
|1817 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|4/10
|Clarke Rickey Lee
|Stevens Charles Michael; Stevens Priscilla G
|$1,350,000
|217 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|4/13
|22 Dev LLC
|1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust
|$1,337,500
|1431 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/25
|Uptown Fruits Market Inc
|Wall Patricia E
|$1,280,000
|1001 Kirkland
|Nashville
|37216
|6/5
|WDR LP
|1001 W Kirkland Ave LLC
|$1,200,000
|587, 593 Greens, 3331, 3335, 3341 Whites Creek
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/2
|Kimbro Brothers Equities
|Melrose Prop Partners
|$1,200,000
|1717 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|4/19
|Ri Ck2 LLC
|Crystac Property II LLC; Snowflake Remainder II LLC
|$1,184,806
|1213 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/30
|1213 Music Row LLC
|Ham Prop
|$1,150,000
|803 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/11
|Ayesh Motasem Mansour
|Hollingsworth Oil Co Inc
|$1,146,974
|0 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|6/15
|Recovery Community Inc
|Kgb Rentals Inc
|$1,100,000
|1100 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/1
|Chera Jane
|Optimal Jacksonville LLC
|$1,100,000
|0 Commercial
|Nashville
|37218
|5/10
|Refuge Foundation
|Brown Roger Coleman
|$1,100,000
|7395 Old Hickory
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/25
|Tkm Real Estate LLC
|Grace Waldrop Batson Revocable Trust; Waldrop Owen Alvin Jr
|$1,060,000
|530 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|6/11
|Shaw Jeanne
|Deborah J Buff Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$1,023,000