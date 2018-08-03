$1 million-plus Middle Tennessee commercial sales for Q2 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 3, 2018

Commercial real estate sales, Second quarter 2018, of $1 million of more for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 710B Cleo Miller Nashville 37206 4/30 Cleo Acq Sub LLC Cleo Residences LLC $66,989,000 1501 Woodland Pointe Nashville 37214 6/4 Woodland Pointe Venture LLC VR Hamptons Holdings LP $45,275,000 201 4th Nashville 37219 5/31 Fourth & Church Nashville LP Albany Road-Fourth & Church Nashville LLC $43,850,000 2815 Brick Church Nashville 37207 6/1 Graymar-Skyline LLC CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC $26,934,250 300 Bakertown Antioch 37013 6/27 300 Baker Station LLC 300 Bakertown LP $24,000,000 721 Due West Madison 37115 5/24 Highland Ridge Property LLC Highland Ridge Apts LLC $18,750,000 714 Due West Madison 37115 6/28 Lion Easton LLC Highland Cove Apts LLC $16,590,000 200 Paragon Mills Nashville 37211 6/1 200 Paragon Mills Prop LLC Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC $16,110,000 510 Royal Nashville 37214 5/4 Ccp-Royal LLC Albany Road-Royal LLC $15,970,000 2953 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 4/6 Ru Elm Hill Pike Nashville Tn LLC Merle Elm Hill LLC $15,500,000 501 Mainstream Nashville 37228 5/4 CCP-Riverview LLC Albany Road-Riverview LLC $13,960,000 5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 5/24 Mishorim Gold Nashville 1031 LLC Bre Retail Np Shoppes At Hickory Hollow Owner LLC $12,600,000 300 Webster Madison 37115 5/2 300 E Webster Street Holdings LP Hampton Terrace Apts LLC $11,700,000 10 11th Nashville 37203 6/18 M11 Land Co LLC Chp LLC $11,413,558 431 Great Circle Nashville 37228 5/4 CCP-Cumberland LLC Albany Road-Cumberland LLC $11,270,000 304, 306 Due West Madison 37115 6/4 Madison Due West Property LLC Creekside Property Inv LLC $11,000,000 0 Temple Nashville 37221 6/1 MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC Harpeth Medical Center LLC $10,025,308 660 Melrose Nashville 37211 4/5 CC Nashville Tn Landlord LLC Corecivic Inc; Corrections Corp of America $7,911,141 400 Fatherland Nashville 37206 5/2 East Nashville Flats Ltd; East Nashville Flats Ltd LP 400 Fatherland LLC $7,416,000 401, 407, 409, 411 4th Nashville 37201 5/3 Pizzuti Nashville Hotel Owner LLC Nashville Symphony Assoc $7,250,000 2701 12th Nashville 37204 6/6 Twelve South Partners LLC Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary; Garris Larry $7,000,000 1,2 11th, 1100 McGavock 11th Nashville 37203 6/19 Caden Group 4 LLC Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC $5,594,400 915, 927 Old Due West, 3465 Dickerson Madison 37115 5/10 Altitude At 41 LLC Chambliss Scotty; Denny Steve; Denny Terry $5,500,000 809, 825 Hamilton Crossings Antioch 37013 6/15 Mexico Center Inc Shoppes At Hamilton Crossing LLC $5,325,000 103 24th Nashville 37212 6/21 Vanderbilt University TN Delta Phi Kappa Psi House Corp $5,000,000 110 Hickory Hill Nashville 37214 5/10 110 Hickory Hill LLC McGinn Kevin $4,880,000 1271 Antioch Nashville 37211 4/9 1271 Antioch Pike LLC H&W Prop LLC $4,864,467 307, 309 Cleveland, 901, 903 Meridian Nashville 37207 6/29 901 Meridian Bsd LLC 901 Meridian LLC; 901 Meridian Partners $4,500,000 1903 Division Nashville 37203 6/5 Store Master Funding VII LLC Store Capital Acq LLC $4,131,677 209 22nd Nashville 37203 4/13 22 Dev LLC Notrump Prop LLC $4,012,500 0 54th Nashville 37209 6/27 Silo House LLC R Manuel-Centennial $3,500,000 2949 Nolensville Nashville 37211 4/30 Collier IV Prop LLC Int Church of The Foursquare Gospel $3,500,000 5805 Nolensville Nashville 37211 6/7 Ronald L Brown And Sharon L Brown 2006 Revocable Trust As Amended And Restated M&M Nolensville LLC $3,036,000 706 Drexel Nashville 37203 6/22 7D Dev LLC James B Altman Irrevocable Trust $3,000,000 915 Bell Antioch 37013 6/29 Fat Sugar Sale LLC Music City Foods LLC $3,000,000 7527 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 5/2 TN Credit Union Crosspointe Christian Academy Inc; Davis Richard S Jr $2,895,000 100 Franklin Brentwood 37027 5/11 Lagasse Family Partners LLC BPI Crabtree Family Invs LLC; BPI H Rodes Hart Jr Family Invs II LLC; BPI William M Warfield Family Invs II LLC; Diane M Crabtree 2012 Family Trust $2,700,000 2034, 2037 Pittway Nashville 37207 4/27 Ecg Oakwood LP Johnson Patricia A; Johnson Robert E $2,700,000 7620 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 5/2 HSRE Bellevue Place LLC Bellevue Redev Assoc LP $2,653,050 120 2nd Nashville 37201 4/30 120 Second Avenue South LLC 120 Second Avenue LLC $2,413,000 1601 21st Nashville 37212 4/17 Vanderbilt University Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church; Hixon Kelley Bagwell; Moody Margaret Morris; Morris William L Jr; Morrison William Jason $2,350,000 0 54th Nashville 37209 6/27 Silo Bend Homes LLC R Manuel-Centennial $2,305,185 1700 8th Nashville 37203 4/13 1700 8Th Avenue LLC Clay GP $2,300,000 4539 Cato, 4609 Asland City Hwy Nashville 37218 6/18 Overby James R Huddleston Charles Estate; Huddleston Charles S Sr Estate; Huddleston Samuel C Estate $2,120,000 5038 Thoroughbred Brentwood 37027 5/7 BG&C Holdings LLC Geneva Brentwood Re LLC $2,050,000 1801 Linder Industrial Nashville 37209 4/4 Shelpman James T; Wingfield David W Pattiani LLC $2,002,642 656 Iris Nashville 37204 4/3 Iris Hotel Nashville LLC Patel Ashok B; Patel Natvar B $2,000,000 110 Maplewood Nashville 37207 4/2 Om Sai 65 Inc Yogi Motel Inc $1,859,111 106 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 6/13 Acklen Park Partners LLC Stonebridge Land Holding Co $1,830,000 3410 End Nashville 37203 6/14 Gtom 3410 LLC Lee Myrna Strauss; Strauss William Alan $1,806,000 0 Commercial Nashville 37218 5/22 Waste Management Inc of Tn Refuge Foundation $1,750,000 3901, 3905 Charlotte Nashville 37209 4/25 1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust; 3901 Charlotte Partners LLC Jenson Kim K $1,700,000 2227 Bandywood Nashville 37215 6/1 Bandywood Boys LLC Gaston Mary Sanders; Gaston Trust $1,675,000 620, 623, 629 Iris Nashville 37204 5/22 West Iris Realty LLC B&M Prop; McGavock Realty GP $1,650,000 1123 3rd, 308 Chestnut 3rd Nashville 37210 6/21 Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary Warner Partners LP $1,610,000 1921, 1925 Church Nashville 37203 5/17 CJ Church Street Partners LLC Bryan Ward & Elmore Inc $1,600,000 7305 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 5/3 Real Estate Solutions Group LLC Clayton HC Inc $1,600,000 3202 Agatha, 3524 Gondola, 2907, 2915, 2917, 2920, 2925 Sheana, 3604, 3606, 3609, 3610, 3611, 3612 Wells Antioch 37013 5/17 Cothran Judy; Cothran T Blake; Pattee Nolan; Rohner Devin Buck Lori; Buck Lori A; Buck Randy $1,569,071 0 Cartwright Goodlttsvll 37072 4/17 Ri Ck2 LLC Crystac Property II LLC; Snowflake Remainder II LLC $1,549,361 326 Travis Nashville 37211 4/27 326 Welch Partners; 326 Welch Partners Carell James W Estate; Carell James W Estate $1,500,000 5270 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 5/4 Hickory Hollow Neighbor LLC Appalachian Land & Leasing Co LLC $1,500,000 535 Lafayette Nashville 37203 6/1 535 Lafayette Street LLC Doulis John; Doulis Micheline K $1,500,000 1201 Fort Negley Nashville 37203 4/5 Terra Partners GP Riddle Inv Services Trust Two $1,460,000 1382 Rural Hill Antioch 37013 4/11 Red Group LLC Faltas Mecheal A; Mannan Ashraf W $1,400,000 207 23rd Nashville 37203 5/4 HG&V GP Cooper Kimberly W; Cooper Lindsey W Sr $1,399,000 2714 Westwood Nashville 37204 5/14 Sennett Blake Conederosa Enterprises Inc $1,385,000 311 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/29 Warner Treglown Patton Winners Real Estate LLC $1,350,000 1817 Broadway Nashville 37203 4/10 Clarke Rickey Lee Stevens Charles Michael; Stevens Priscilla G $1,350,000 217 22nd Nashville 37203 4/13 22 Dev LLC 1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust $1,337,500 1431 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/25 Uptown Fruits Market Inc Wall Patricia E $1,280,000 1001 Kirkland Nashville 37216 6/5 WDR LP 1001 W Kirkland Ave LLC $1,200,000 587, 593 Greens, 3331, 3335, 3341 Whites Creek Whites Cr 37189 4/2 Kimbro Brothers Equities Melrose Prop Partners $1,200,000 1717 Charlotte Nashville 37203 4/19 Ri Ck2 LLC Crystac Property II LLC; Snowflake Remainder II LLC $1,184,806 1213 16th Nashville 37212 5/30 1213 Music Row LLC Ham Prop $1,150,000 803 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/11 Ayesh Motasem Mansour Hollingsworth Oil Co Inc $1,146,974 0 Old Hickory Madison 37115 6/15 Recovery Community Inc Kgb Rentals Inc $1,100,000 1100 17th Nashville 37212 6/1 Chera Jane Optimal Jacksonville LLC $1,100,000 0 Commercial Nashville 37218 5/10 Refuge Foundation Brown Roger Coleman $1,100,000 7395 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 4/25 Tkm Real Estate LLC Grace Waldrop Batson Revocable Trust; Waldrop Owen Alvin Jr $1,060,000 530 Iris Nashville 37204 6/11 Shaw Jeanne Deborah J Buff Revocable Living Trust Agreement $1,023,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 6550 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11 KBS SOR 8&9 Corporate Centre Inc Nine Corporate Centre Acq Company $38,000,000 6060 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11 KBS SOR 8&9 Corporate Centre Inc Eight Corporate Centre Acq Company $35,000,000 1004, 1010 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 4/4 Pedro First LLC; SMBC Mesmer L P Bpi Crabtree Family Invs LLC; Franklin Iron Wood Retail Partners; Madison Brookside Cary JV Member LLC $29,050,000 910 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 4/3 BKD Franklin LLC HCP Sh Elp1 Prop LLC $21,418,600 0 McEwen Franklin 37067 5/8 SS CH Franklin LLC Vanderbilt U. Medical Center $20,000,000 416 Mary Lindsay Polk Franklin 37067 4/2 HRC Aspen Grove LLC Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Part $15,750,000 741 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 5/4 Fund Xi 741 Cool Springs LLC Provident Label Group LLC $14,350,000 113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley Court Partners LLC Franklin Ashley LP; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $13,850,000 215 Gothic Franklin 37067 5/16 TN Youth Sports LLC Sports Land Group LLC $12,200,000 331 Mallory Station Brentwood 37027 4/24 Sharp Land Holding 1 LLC Hickman Emily G; Hickman Family Part; Hickman Winston C; Taylor Ernest D; Taylor Ernest D Family Part; Taylor Gloria H; Westwood Company $7,975,000 200 Winners Brentwood 37027 6/25 Brentwood Senior Living LLC SLP Brentwood LLC $7,500,000 113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley LP JER Realty Inc; JER1 LP $5,550,000 2008 Johnson Industrial Nolensville 37135 5/29 2008 Johnson Partners LLC McCullar Family Ltd Part $5,000,000 1765 Galleria Franklin 37067 6/18 Woodlawn Aveda LLC PNH Leasing LLC $4,350,000 255 Wilson Pike Brentwood 37027 6/14 Y9 Real Estate Group LLC BBDB Invs LLC $3,700,000 201 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 6/4 Na Franklin Inv Partners Helm Rosa Partners LLC; Rosa Helm Part LLC $3,000,000 3020 Stansberry Franklin 37069 6/27 Pennington Austin B Pikkerton LLC $2,850,305 1201 Liberty Franklin 37067 4/24 Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union LC Part LLC $2,760,000 4805 Columbia Thomp St 37179 6/6 CV Thompson LLC SCP 2006 C23 203 LLC $2,732,430 0 Overlook Brentwood 37027 5/4 Corporate Ridge LLC LCM Prop LLC $2,725,000 325 Bridge Franklin 37064 5/31 Blue Dog Invs Bridge Street Ventures LLC $2,700,000 9019 Overlook Brentwood 37027 4/27 Bfg Part; Blanton Anna Kristen Ira; Blanton Glynn; Entrust TN; Forshee David; Groomes Family Realty Invs II LLC Corp Ridge II Prop LLC $2,600,000 5685 Pinewood Franklin 37064 4/10 Elliott Beverly Babb Smith Elynor Lucille; Smith Elynor W $2,500,000 1154 Hillview Franklin 37064 6/5 Rasmus Colby Adkins 2007 Living Trust $2,499,000 Flat Creek College Gr 37046 6/28 Humerick Serena; Humerick Tim Lynch Prop LLC $2,414,640 554 Franklin Franklin 37069 5/1 554 Franklin LLC Franklin Funeral Home LLC $2,300,000 332 Main Franklin 37064 4/25 332 INVS LLC A Marshall Family Foods Inc; Marshall A Family Foods Inc $2,300,000 5770 Walker Hill Franklin 37064 5/2 Walker Hill Road Title Holding Trust Wallace TN Comm Prop Trust $2,200,000 4933 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/1 Brown Marital Trust; Fultheim Gary Chance Ava B; Chance Margaret I $2,129,333 144 Parkway Franklin 37064 4/5 N&W Invs LLC Southeast Park Prop LLC $2,100,000 116 Seaboard Franklin 37067 4/4 Bronville Inv Group Thomason John M Family Trust $2,100,000 Giles Hill College Gr 37046 5/7 Ogilvie M Anita Peacock Hill LLC $2,090,000 313 Downs Franklin 37064 6/11 Forterra Concrete Industries Inc Pipe Portfolio GP LLC; Pipe Portfolio Owner (Multi) LP $2,077,602 1733 Mallory Brentwood 37027 4/2 Broadstone KKD Portfolio LLC Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp $1,968,000 Franklin Brentwood 37027 4/24 TN Municipal League Risk Mgmt Pool Franklin Funeral Home LLC $1,950,000 6994 Giles Hill College Gr 37046 4/9 Coomer Sandra S; Coomer Timothy L Peacock Hill LLC $1,923,725 1800 Mallory Brentwood 37027 4/24 1800 Mallory LLC Gazelle Prop LLC $1,900,000 Spanntown Arrington 37014 4/6 Franks Family Trust Rifaat Hassan S; Rifaat Roberta S $1,900,000 7216 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 6/4 204 Ninth Ave Partners LLC Johnson Joanne B $1,800,000 2698 McLemore Franklin 37064 6/13 2698 McLemore Road Trust Arledge Rayne; Arledge Regina $1,784,900 9285 Exton Brentwood 37027 5/30 Cooper Kimberly; Cooper Michael Thompson Donna And Lee Revocable Trust $1,746,600 5920 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 6/4 Osman Ty; Osman Ty H Trust Harvard Thomas Earl Jr $1,646,575 2698 McLemore Franklin 37064 5/3 Arledge Rayne; Arledge Regina PNB Holding Co 2 Inc $1,599,000 109 Carr Franklin 37064 4/19 Siegrist JC Jr Chunn Jan; J&M Prop LLP; Spears Joel $1,480,000 0 New Highway 96 Franklin 6/6 W Real Estate Trust Smoak Edward Jr LLC $1,450,000 4351 Peytonsville Trinity Franklin 37064 4/9 Moon Thomas W Blaylock Connie Elaine; Clark Sandra Louise; Davis Barbara $1,425,000 4683 Harpeth Peytonsville Thomp St 37179 4/3 Norris Christina R; Stone Nicholas D Discount Tire Co of TN $1,400,000 5360 Waddell Hollow Franklin 37064 6/29 Half Full Farms LLC Dexter Alison L Trust $1,400,000 Eudailey Covington College Gr 37046 4/23 Vineyard Valley LLC Cwc Invs LLC; RB Smith Invs LLC $1,307,500 1623 Galleria Brentwood 37027 4/9 Belleau Christine E Bett; Belleau Joseph T A G Investco LLC $1,295,000 3730 Bosk College Gr 37046 5/29 Dangelo Paul Dodson Jennifer S; Dodson John W $1,275,000 5011 Lilly Valley Private Franklin 37064 4/10 Lentz Allen D (Tr) Crudele Anthony F Family Trust $1,170,000 9522 Elgin Brentwood 37027 5/25 Kirkpatrick Christopher Strange David; Strange Lanesia $1,145,000 2206 Spedale Spring Hill 37174 6/19 Am Spedale LLC Slabach & Slabach Inc $1,100,000 6220 Cox Arrington 37014 4/27 Daly Brock; Daly Tabitha Larson Peggy S $1,062,500 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 5/7 Chilvers Julie; Chilvers Matthew Wells Jean C; Wells Willis G $1,000,000 2096 Wall Spring Hill 37174 6/1 Trident Holdings LLC Townsend Gloria F; Townsend W R; Townsend Wr Prop $1,000,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1940 Almaville Smyrna 37167 5/18 Gear Southpark LLC Artemis Hip Southpark LLC $12,525,000 225 Industrial La Vergne 37086 5/11 Finlayson Logistics Assets LLC Exeter 225 Industrial LLC $11,100,000 481 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 4/26 Bond Street Fund 16 LLC Lee John A Jr; Tashie Paul $6,400,000 3031 Medical Center M'boro 37129 6/14 Seville Place LLC 01Mrftn029 LLC $5,515,770 442 Nissan Smyrna 37167 5/18 Taylor Farms TN Inc Jones Betty Mullins Revocable Living Trust $4,160,000 3500 Manson M'boro 37129 4/18 Carmax Auto Superstores Inc Puckett Creek Station LLC; Puckett Creek Station LLP $3,270,922 3405 Manson M'boro 37129 4/19 Carmax Auto Superstores Inc Smith Clarissa D; Smith Janice H Revocable Trust Agreement The $3,102,666 2325 Memorial, 2369 Castlewood M'boro 37129 4/2 Sharifi Jamshid; Vafai Parvin Irongate Assoc LLC $3,068,750 3239 Memorial M'boro 37129 4/10 Little Ryan E; Montgomery Dean S; Pirtle Family Ltd Part Haynes Bros Lumber Co; Haynes Bros Lumber Co LP; Haynes Carolyn N; Haynes Dev Company; Haynes Lisa S; Haynes Terry G $3,050,000 521 Broad M'boro 37130 5/15 DGHS LLC Invest Squared 521 Broad Murfreesboro LLC $2,991,435 1006 Memorial M'boro 37129 6/1 Vitthal Assoc LLC Murfree Memorial LLC $2,750,000 2896 Rutherford M'boro 37130 4/26 Patel Nayan; Patel Sital Rossa LLC $2,475,000 2904 Church M'boro 37127 6/13 Wang Ming (Dr) Abner Michael Todd Revocable Living Trust $2,300,000 5295 Asbury M'boro 37129 6/28 Sazerac of TN LLC Smith Joseph; Smith Rick $2,270,000 630 Ridgely M'boro 37129 6/15 Cone Catherine; Cone Emily; Cone Susan Trust; Cone Thomas F Trust; Cone Thomas III Patel Harsha P; Patel Parsottam J $2,200,000 Williams M'boro 37129 5/14 Rbn Gateway Prop LLC Mtnre LLC $2,090,880 4068 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 4/2 Nyenhuis Family Invs LLC Invest Squared 5068 Murfreesboro LLC; Invest Squared Lavergne LLC $1,884,500 5237 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 5/17 Riverstone Invs LLC Eller William R Jr $1,850,000 2493 Church M'boro 37127 6/5 Madmakjack LLC Chhajwani Hemant; Desai Anita $1,847,547 5409 Broad M'boro 37129 5/24 Akshar 5409 Inc Chaudhury Group LLC The $1,725,000 605 River Rock M'boro 37128 4/10 Dill Eric M Mitchell Charlie B Jr $1,600,000 Burnt Knob M'boro 37129 6/15 Church North Boulevard Church of Christ Inc Austin Frances Virginia Snell Estate; Austin Virginia Snell Estate $1,600,000 0 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/16 30Aip Murfreesboro LLC North Church LLC $1,568,160 8319 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 4/6 Rocky Fork Partners Collins Shawn B $1,524,658 1135 Old Salem M'boro 37129 5/22 Bluegrass Trucking Inc Stewart Carl Nile $1,500,000 806 Old Fort M'boro 37129 4/24 Arendelle Prop LLC Colt Michael Automotive Group Inc $1,400,000 Florence M'boro 37129 6/21 Whitaker Carla Lynn; Whitaker Gary Lee Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,300,000 3 Rivers M'boro 37128 6/12 Achiever Dev LLC Star Land Company LLC $1,275,000 Parkway Office M'boro 37129 4/24 Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System A TN Not For Profit Corp Pirtle Mark Gateway LLC; Pirtle-Defoor Gateway LLC $1,273,454 John R Rice M'boro 37129 6/6 Murfreesboro Hotel LLC Phoenix-Murfreesboro LLC $1,250,000 Rucker M'boro 37128 4/24 Alcorn Prop LLC Parks Bob $1,225,000 Warrior M'boro 37128 5/29 Swanson Dev L P Atkinson Janice E $1,182,500 3895 Manchester M'boro 37127 6/18 Swanson Dev L P Ellis Barbara Lynn; Ellis Grace Estate; Ellis James O; Ellis James O Estate $1,167,325 0 Off Barfield M'boro 5/9 Rivers Edge Homes LLC Phillips Claude D; Phillips Connie; Phillips Jennifer B; Phillips Wayne $1,155,601 Gateway M'boro 37127 6/12 Inchin Along LLC Biscan Evelyn A; Biscan Robert S $1,075,000 Lot 3 M'boro 37127 6/18 Gianotti Revocable Trust Santa Clara Residences LLC $1,042,775 1520 Church Christiana 37037 6/26 Acadia Management Company LLC Ama Inc $1,000,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 217 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/15 Merchant Pointe Tn Inc Merchant Pointe Dev Assoc L P $28,300,000 1483 Nashville Gallatin 37066 5/2 New Market - Gallatin LLC BRE Tarpon Greensboro Village LLC $14,300,000 225 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/11 Lagasse Family Partners LLC H&S Inv Group LLC $4,725,000 271 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/27 Bond Street Fund 16 LLC LGC 271 Indian Lake LLC $4,450,000 222 Molly Walton Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/1 Go Store It Hendersonville II LLC; Vcp Mw LLC Patterson Family Inv Group LLC $3,200,000 1465 Brinkley Branch Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/29 Wells Robert E; Wells Wendy D Gabers Bill; Gabers Eve $2,815,000 0 25E Hwy Gallatin 37066 5/11 HDM Prop LLC Gregory Real Estate LLC $2,800,000 593 New Shackle Island Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/12 HAB Prop LLC Nsi Group LLC $2,670,000 114 Offit Gallatin 37066 6/21 Oxford Station Dev LLC Sumner County Partners $2,669,000 3000 Business Park Gdlttsvlle 37072 4/13 Green Farms II L P 3000 Northcreek LLC $2,500,000 Walton Ferry Gallatin 37066 6/14 Volunteer Village LLC Volunteer Part $2,400,000 247 Main Gallatin 37066 6/14 Volunteer Village LLC Volunteer Part $2,400,000 245, 247 Main Hndrsnvlle 37075 4/19 Byrd Dunn Commons LLC Maple Row Partners LLC $2,340,000 302 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 6/28 Patel Nayan Uspg Indian Lake LLC $2,235,000 Kennesaw Farms Gallatin 37066 4/19 American Home Realty LLC Kennesaw Farms Inv Partners $1,900,000 101 Broadway Gallatin 37066 4/25 Shree Ganeshay LLC Patel Surekhaben $1,800,000 1249 Avondale Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/18 Go Store It Hendersonville I LLC R & S Storemore LLC $1,780,000 Station Camp Ck Gallatin 37066 6/4 Friends of Welch College LLC Welch College $1,500,000 1068 Louisville Gdlttsvlle 37072 5/2 Cedarwood Mhp LLC Cedarwood Mobile Home Park LLC $1,370,000 1501 Greenlea Bethpage 37022 6/1 Speedway LLC Doc Enterprises LLC $1,300,000 101 Broadway, 302 Locust, 155 Hite Gallatin 37066 5/9 Vandercook William Derek Gallatin Warehousing $1,300,000 Saundersville Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/16 Beazer Homes LLC Tenn Holdings $1,200,000 751 Airport Gallatin 37066 6/18 Avondale Dev Co Ramsey Bobbie Faith; Ramsey James Robert $1,060,000 1078 Water Gallatin 37066 5/14 Mental Health Cooperative Inc Neil A Marc; Neil Bonnie Melissa; Neil Marc $1,050,000 1501 Greenlea Bethpage 37022 6/1 Doc Enterprises LLC Claybon Barbara; Claybon Joe; Claybon Joseph; Vandenbergh David; Vandenbergh Heather M $1,017,000

Wilson County