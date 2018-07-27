Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Insurers warn Trump's short-term health plans fall short

Updated 9:38AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major insurer group is warning that the Trump administration's short-term health insurance plans could be harmful for consumers.

The group is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, whose member plans are a mainstay of Affordable Care Act coverage.

A senior vice president, Justine Handelman said health insurance should be available and affordable for everyone, "regardless of their health status."

She said consumers could be harmed by slimmed-down policies that don't provide comprehensive coverage. That could make comprehensive coverage more expensive and leave some consumers "unaware of the risks of these policies," she added.

Earlier Wednesday, the Trump administration said it's clearing the way for health insurers to sell short-term plans as a low-cost alternative to pricey Obama-law policies for people struggling with high premiums. But the policies for individuals have no guarantees of coverage for existing medical conditions and come with limited benefits.

Federal health officials say the plans can last for up to 12 months and may be renewed for up to 36 months.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Democrats will "do everything in our power" to stop the Trump administration's expansion of short-term health insurance plans.

It's unclear how that might happen, since versions of such plans have long been available — including during the Obama administration.

"These new short-term plans are nothing short of junk insurance and are so dangerous for Americans that it's no wonder not a single group representing patients, physicians, nurses or hospitals has voiced support," Schumer said in a statement.

Proponents of short-term plans say they provide a fallback option for healthy people who make too much money to get subsidized coverage under Obama's health law.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0