Titans add 2 defensive lineman, place defensive back on IR

VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added a pair of defensive linemen after placing cornerback Tye Smith on injured reserve and waiving injured defensive lineman Claude Pelon.

The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Johnny Maxey and Du'Vonta Lampkin.

Smith started both playoff games last January for the Titans and had 11 tackles with an interception during the regular season.

Pelon, signed on the opening day of training camp, hurt his right knee Sunday in practice.

The 6-foot-5 Maxey was on the Titans' practice squad for the final month of last season before being waived in April. He also has been on Pittsburgh's practice squad and roster, playing two games in 2016. The 6-foot-4 Lampkin went undrafted out of Oklahoma and was in Baltimore's rookie minicamp this spring.

