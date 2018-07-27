Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Polluting parts force US recall of half-million trucks

Updated 10:36AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the recall of a half-million trucks with faulty pollution controls.

The agency says a defective part means pollution controls on the truck's engines wear out more quickly than allowed.

The recall affects 2010-2015 medium- and heavy trucks with engines made by Cummins Inc. The trucks range from big pickups to utility trucks to big rigs.

The EPA says emissions testing by the agency and by California discovered the problem.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0