Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Vanderbilt University investigating racist emails

Updated 10:18AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University is investigating a racist message that was sent to e-mail lists of students, faculty and staff.

The university's NAACP chapter complained in a tweet about Monday evening's e-mail blast. The university tweeted early Tuesday that the "deeply disturbing" email, "containing racist language and promoted white supremacy," did not come from an official Vanderbilt account.

Officials say Vanderbilt's technology department is trying to find the source. They recommended recipients delete the email without responding to it.

The university says "the fact that the communication was NOT an official Vanderbilt University email or correspondence does not diminish the pain that it has caused."

