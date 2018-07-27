Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Honda profits jump on strong car and motorcycle sales

Updated 6:51AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. profits jumped 17.8 percent in the latest quarter, driven by strong auto sales in North America and motorcycle sales in Asia, the company said Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker reported profits of 244.3 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the April-June quarter, up from 207.3 billion yen last year. Sales rose 8.4 percent to 4.0 trillion yen.

Honda sold 518,000 vehicles in North America, an increase of 7.7 percent, boosted by higher sales of the Honda Pilot midsize SUV. Globally, auto sales rose 3 percent to 1.3 million.

Growth in Indonesia, India and Vietnam drove up total motorcycle sales 13.9 percent to 5.35 million units. By volume, Asia accounts for 90 percent of Honda's motorcycle sales.

Profits rose despite the negative impact of exchange rates and damage from river flooding that has forced suspension of production at a factory in Mexico since late last June.

Honda raised its profit forecast by 8 percent for the year ending next March 31 to 615 billion yen. That would still be a 42 percent drop from the previous year. It lowered its projected auto sales slightly to 5.3 million vehicles.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0