Tennessee State Parks earns award for fitness program

VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A program that rewards Tennessee State Parks visitors for participating in outdoor activities has received an award for integrating time spent outdoors with health care.

The Healthy Parks Healthy Person program was developed last year and allows participants to use a mobile device to earn points and rewards for going outside and being active in any park in Tennessee.

Deputy Environment and Conservation Commissioner Brock Hill said more than 2,500 park visitors have used the program.

Park visitors can redeem activity points for state park merchandise and experiences.

The program was designated as a 2018 SHIFT Awards selection by The Center for Jackson Hole in Jackson, Wyoming. Tennessee State Parks has been invited to showcase the initiative in Wyoming later this year.

For more information, visit http://healthyparkstn.com.