The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Tennessee to honor 1998 championship team on Sept. 22

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee plans to honor its 1998 national championship team Sept. 22 when the Volunteers host Florida.

Players, coaches and support staff members from the 1998 team will be in Knoxville that weekend for a reunion honoring the 20th anniversary of the title-winning season. The 1998 team was coached by Phillip Fulmer, who took over as Tennessee's athletic director in December.

The Sept. 22 game with Florida marks Tennessee's Southeastern Conference opener. The Volunteers seek to bounce back from a 4-8 season in which they went winless in SEC competition for the first time.

Tennessee opens the season Sept. 1 against West Virginia at Charlotte, North Carolina. The Vols then host East Tennessee State on Sept. 8 and UTEP on Sept. 15 before the Florida matchup.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

