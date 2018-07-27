Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Pence throws support behind Black in Tennessee GOP gov race

Updated 2:04PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his support behind U.S. Rep. Diane Black just days before a heated four-way Republican primary election for Tennessee governor.

Pence tweeted Friday that Black has his support as a strong backer of President Donald Trump's tax law, money for the military and anti-abortion policies.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who also chairs the Republican Governors Association, had said he hoped the White House wouldn't get involved in the primary.

Black has touted her access to Trump. The former House Budget Committee chairwoman helped pass his tax law. She has been beside Trump at key national news events. He has complimented her without offering an outright endorsement.

Pence's PAC donated to Black in December.

She faces Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell and Bill Lee in the primary.

