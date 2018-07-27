Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Titans sign tight end Delanie Walker through 2020

Updated 2:03PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker have agreed to a two-year extension keeping him under contract through the 2020 season.

The Titans announced the deal Friday, hours after signing Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to a five-year contract.

Walker has played in three straight Pro Bowls and was the game's MVP in January. Now 33, Walker is entering his 13th season and sixth with Tennessee.

Since 2013, Walker has 356 catches for the most in the NFL by a tight end. Only Rob Gronkowski and Greg Olson have had more than his 4,156 yards receiving in that span.

Walker led the Titans with 74 catches for 807 yards last season, his fourth straight with more than 800 yards.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

