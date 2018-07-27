VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Red, White and Zoo. Wine tasting event at the Nashville Zoo that also features live music and animal encounters. Tickets: $65 general admission, includes unlimited wine tasting and commemorative glass. $115 VIP tickets, same as general admission plus food pairings with select wines, a private entrance, and a VIP lounge. Designated driver tickets available. This event is strictly 21 and over. 7-10 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: State of the County Follow Up. County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be reviewing what was discussed at the State of the County with a more in depth look at issues. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. Networking: 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Open to the general public. Information

Frist Friday

A one-night event inspired by the exhibitors Chaos and Awe: Painting for the 21st Century and The Presence of Your Absence is Everywhere: Afruz Amigi. Entertainment will be provided by singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, poet Ciona Rouse and composer Darius Jamal VanSluytman. There will also be artist-led programs with Afruz Amighi and James Perrin, as well as food tasting by Chef Maneet Chauhan. $12 non-members, $9 seniors, $7 military. Free for members 18 and younger and college students with valid ID. 6-9 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

JULY 27-29

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 28

17th annual Music City Brewer’s Fest

An opportunity to sample some of the most respected brews from more than 40 local, regional, national and imported breweries. Live music all day. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Nashville Humane Association. 5-9 p.m.). VIP entry 4 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. Information, tickets

TUESDAY, JULY 31

The Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce

Monthly luncheon and business expo at the Inman Conference Center at Belmont University, 1515 Wedgewood Avenue. The keynote speaker is Brenda Delgado, owner of Delgado Media Services. 11:30 a.m. Information

Street Eats: Each Tuesday & Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by G Catering. Afternoon meeting off-site, Holiday Inn Express Cool Springs, 8097 Moores Lane, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Nashville church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Emerging Talent’s mission is to unite local young professionals by empowering them to get inspired, connected and involved with like-minded people through the context of relationship. Govan’s Coffee Shop, 116 N. Water Ave. 7:30-8:30 a.m. First and third Wednesday of each month. Information

Chamber 101

Designed to educate members on the Chamber’s role in the community and explain the benefits of being a member. All of our programming and marketing opportunities are designed to help expand your network and grow your business. Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, 118 West Main Street. 10-11 a.m. RSVP required. Information

Business Studio Scaling Series

Pivoting from Your Plan/Launching a New Product Line. This is the final class in a scaling series of four put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. Panelist: Chris Redhage of Provider Trust, Ashley Segroves of Studio 208 and LeShane Greenhill of Sagents & Sales Cocktail. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 2

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8 a.m. registration, 8:20 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. . Registration required. Information

Throwback Thursday on the Gallatin Square

Shop and eat on the square while supporting a local nonprofit. Side walk sales at many locations. 5-8 p.m. Information

REIN Event

Fundamentals on Deal Structure, Strategy and How to Obtain Funding with Yogi Dougher, a real estate veteran with 20-plus years of experience. 6 p.m. at the REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste. 200. Register and information

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Sept. 1. Information

AUG. 2-4

l’Eté du Vin

Nashville Wine Auction’s 39th annual l’Eté du Vin (a summer of wine) is bringing together wine lovers to support the fight against cancer.

Vintners’ Tasting Event: Hillwood Country Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $200. A seated wine tasting from many of today’s most accomplished women in winemaking.

Patrons’ Dinner: Thompson Nashville, 7-9 p.m. $1,000 per person. A champagne reception and gourmet wine dinner.

l’Eté du Vin: Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, 5:30 p.m.-midnight. $350 per person. A silent auction and reception featuring musical guest followed by a seated dinner and live auction.

Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 3

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: My Journey as a Senior Consultant. Speaker: Rob Mortensen Senior Consultant, Civilis Strategies. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Aug. 3-11: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 4

REIN Event

Passive Income Workshop with Paul Rossano. Come learn about the three sides to every deal: the money, the asset, & the capital structure. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. REIN Center,4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Fee: $ 197 Member & Guest – Individual. $297 Member & Guest couple, Late registration $297, 8/5/18. Information, registration

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

Frist Art Center, 919 Broadway, Nashville. 4:30 p.m. Free, Information

AUG. 4-5

Women of the Hermitage

Learn the story behind the Hermitage women who made sure it ran properly. Hear about the lives of Rachel Donelson Jackson, Emily Donelson and Sarah Yorke Jackson as they share stories of life in Washington and in Nashville. Also learn about the enslaved women like Hannah, Betty and Gracie who lived under the yoke of enslavement and struggled to maintain a life and family despite hardships. These fascinating stories are included in the price of admission. $20 Adults, $17 Seniors, $15 Students, $10 children, $10 Veterans. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

Additional Hermitage events:

Native Americans & Jackson: Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 12, 1-5 p.m.

The War of 1812: Aug 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 19, 1-5 p.m.

The Business of Horse Racing: Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 26; 1-5 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 6

Rutherford County Focus Group

Real Estate Investors Rutherford County Focus Group. Meets the first Monday of each month to discuss topics of general interest to real estate investors. Speaker Nick Howell will discuss networking for deals. 6:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Real Estate Office - 450 St Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 7

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. at the REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, STE 200. Information: reintn.org/calendar.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8

Chamber 201

At Chamber 201 you will learn how to grow, promote and expand your network through the maximization of your social media platforms, chamber member benefits and Chamber Master Account.

At Chamber 201, you’ll get an in-depth look at ways to:

Grow your business using the marketing, advertising and networking opportunities available to you through your Chamber membership.

Manage your member profile and giving some ‘pro-tips’ as it relates to social media marketing.

RSVP required. Limited spots available. Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, 118 West Main Street. 10 - 11 a.m. RSVP required. Information

AUG. 10-11

Tomato Art Fest

Celebrating 15 years this free costume-encouraged annual event located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points had an estimated 60,000 celebrating this beloved fruit/vegetable last year. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for a fun-filled evening under the stars. Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug will be performing. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 14

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information