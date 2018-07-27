Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for June 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, June 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1501 Woodland Pointe Nashville 37214 6/4 Woodland Pointe Venture LLC VR Hamptons Holdings LP $45,275,000
2815 Brick Church Nashville 37207 6/1 Graymar-Skyline LLC CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC $26,934,250
300 Bakertown Antioch 37013 6/27 300 Baker Station LLC 300 Bakertown LP $24,000,000
714 Due West Madison 37115 6/28 Lion Easton LLC Highland Cove Apts LLC $16,590,000
200 Paragon Mills Nashville 37211 6/1 200 Paragon Mills Prop LLC Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC $16,110,000
10 11th Nashville 37203 6/18 M11 Land Co LLC CHP LLC $11,413,558
304, 306 Due West Madison 37115 6/4 Madison Due West Prop LLC Creekside Prop Inv LLC $11,000,000
0 Temple Nashville 37221 6/1 MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC Harpeth Medical Center LLC $10,025,308
2701 12th Nashville 37204 6/6 Twelve South Partners LLC Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary; Garris Larry $7,000,000
1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 6/19 Caden Group 4 LLC Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC $5,594,400
809, 825 Hamilton Crossings Antioch 37013 6/15 Mexico Center Inc Shoppes At Hamilton Crossing LLC $5,325,000
103 24th Nashville 37212 6/21 Vanderbilt University TN Delta Phi Kappa Psi House Corp $5,000,000
901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland Nashville 37207 6/29 901 Meridian Bsd LLC 901 Meridian LLC; 901 Meridian Partners $4,500,000
1903 Division Nashville 37203 6/5 Store Master Funding VII LLC Store Capital Acqs LLC $4,131,677
0 54th Nashville 37209 6/27 Silo House LLC R Manuel-Centennial $3,500,000
5805 Nolensville Nashville 37211 6/7 Ronald L Brown & Sharon L Brown 2006 Revocable Trust As Amended & Restated M&M Nolensville LLC $3,036,000
706 Drexel Nashville 37203 6/22 7D Devs LLC James B Altman Irrevocable Trust $3,000,000
915 Bell Antioch 37013 6/29 Fat Sugar Sale LLC Music City Foods LLC $3,000,000
0 54th Nashville 37209 6/27 Silo Bend Homes LLC R Manuel-Centennial $2,305,185
4539 Cato, 4608 Ashland Coty Hwy Cato Nashville 37218 6/18 Overby James R Huddleston Charles Samuel Sr Estate $2,120,000
106 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 6/13 Acklen Park Partners LLC Stonebridge Land Holding Co $1,830,000
3410 End Nashville 37203 6/14 Gtom 3410 LLC Lee Myrna Strauss; Strauss William Alan $1,806,000
2227 Bandywood Nashville 37215 6/1 Bandywood Boys LLC Gaston Mary Sanders; Gaston Trust; $1,675,000
308 Chestnut, 1123 3rd Nashville 37210 6/21 Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary Warner Partners LP $1,610,000
535 Lafayette Nashville 37203 6/1 535 Lafayette Street LLC Doulis John; Doulis Micheline K $1,500,000
1001 Kirkland Nashville 37216 6/5 WDR LP 1001 W Kirkland Ave LLC $1,200,000
1100 17th Nashville 37212 6/1 Chera Jane Optimal Jacksonville LLC $1,100,000
0 Old Hickory Madison 37115 6/15 Recovery Community Inc KGB Rentals Inc $1,100,000
530 Iris Nashville 37204 6/11 Shaw Jeanne Deborah J Buff Revocable Living Trust Agreement $1,023,000
2305 12th Nashville 37204 6/19 2305 12 Avenue South Part LLC 1221 Partners LLC $955,000
811 Lea, 812 Palmer Nashville 37203 6/19 Eagle 5 LLC Cole James Curtis $950,000
933 Visco Nashville 37210 6/22 FG Titan Prop LLC Westerman Dave L $925,000
5581, 5587 New Hope Hermitage 37076 6/18 Cornerstone Inv Inc Carter Kenneth; Carter Elizabeth Diane $915,000
2129 Belcourt Nashville 37212 6/19 Richmond Clifford O Rolling Hollow Prop LLC $895,000
811 Gallatin Nashville 37206 6/1 Baker Gary C Jernigan Brian M $835,000
0 Newsom Station Nashville 37221 6/5 Gville GP Armed Services Mutual Benefit Association $833,814
2239 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/28 National Retail Prop Inc Car Wash Headquarters Inc $827,154
1505 Lock Nashville 37207 6/29 Ostrowski Andrew J2K Builders LLC; Wallis William G Sr $800,000
1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 6/19 Gannett Satellite Info Network LLC Currey Brownlee O Jr $705,600
1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 6/19 Caden Group 4 LLC Partnership Liquidity Investors LLC $705,600
2600 Clifton Nashville 37209 6/7 E3 Const Services LLC Hosea Temple No 2 Second Cumberland Presbyterian Church $700,000
5003 Gallatin Nashville 37216 6/1 Rare Earth Prop Tunstall John H Jr $685,000
1807 Riverwood Nashville 37216 6/13 Sims Brandon Riverwood Church of Christ $673,000
115, 117, 119 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 6/12 Momo Real Estate Inv Inc M L Barrett Family LP; M L Barrett LP $630,000
1201 Greenfield Nashville 37216 6/20 Snowden Christine Eileen; Snowden Ryan Dane Asare Kwame; Asare Serwaa $624,990
410, 416 Dr DB Todd Jr Nashville 37203 6/1 Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region Inc Planned Parenthood of Middle & East Tn Inc $585,000
400 Gallatin Nashville 37206 6/18 400 Gallatin LLC Mack Props LLC $572,500
301 Church Nashville 37201 6/26 2400 Ventures LLC VP Holdings LLC $533,450
100, 112 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/14 112 Gallatin Pike LLC Harlan Jerry; Harlan Wanda $500,000
5295 Rawlings Joelton 37080 6/25 Aaron Andrew Rawlings Arthur L Jr; Yealy Kimberly Conservator $475,000
1249 4th Nashville 37208 6/4 Siegel Marc Neal Gleaves John; Sadler Maxwell $455,000
712 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/13 PNE Inv LLC KMJ LLC $450,000
5503 Tennessee Nashville 37209 6/1 Fuller Brian E; Fuller Katelyn Potter Brothers Const LLC $445,800
3004 Forest Wander Nashville 37206 6/1 Jackson Mark Anthony; Renigar Amy Elizabeth East Greenway Park LLC $422,975
1170 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 6/4 CDS Capital LLC Adler Daryl; Holt Nelson $415,000
7645 Old Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/11 Future Rentals LLC Shaw James William Jr $393,000
20 Fant Industrial Madison 37115 6/28 Hickman David I; Hickman Donna S Westwood Myatt Drive Partners $375,000
5501 New York Nashville 37209 6/29 Segal Matt; Segal Tara Worthey Eason Glenn; Eason Rachel E $370,000
213, 217, 331, 221 Edenwold, 201, 208, 209, 211, 214 Shakespeare Madison 37115 6/4 Samayoa Carlos Rafael Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry $370,000
3207 Coney Nashville 37216 6/29 Shelton Jacqueline; Sweet Christina Read; Sweet James M Velasquez Brandon Jay; Velasquez Katherine Ruth $368,500
1419 22nd Nashville 37208 6/4 Ballew Andre Dawkins Allison M; Dawkins Betty S $368,000
2254 Winford Nashville 37211 6/1 CAV Prop LLC Challoner Alise Tuck Esa; Ira Innovations LLC; John Paul Tuck Esa $367,500
7538 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/29 First United Pentecostal Church of Nashville Inc Wagonfield Bonnie Grizzard; Wagonfield Daniel Lee $361,813
117 Two Mile Goodlttsvll 37072 6/20 Clay Angelyn Bell Regina A $350,000
2254 Winford Nashville 37211 6/1 Challoner Alise Tuck Esa; Ira Innov LLC; John Paul Tuck Esa Dodie Rentals LLC $295,000
521 Fatherland Nashville 37206 6/15 Qin Ke; Taylor Rachel TN Conference United Methodist Church Inc $290,000
2701 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/28 Zawita Jabar Reshad Firouzeh; Toloogolzari Hamid $280,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 6/13 Heiar Derek Steinland LLC $265,000
344 Harrison Nashville 37219 6/11 Stewart Carol Sue Richards Jonathan M $255,000
927 Old Due West Madison 37115 6/22 Lakewood Mgmt Services LLC Altitude At 41 LLC $237,276
2991 Greer Goodlttsvll 37072 6/11 White Betty Elizabeth MBS Inv LLC $235,000
7922 Charlotte Nashville 37221 6/19 Mollenkopf David; Mollenkopf Kimberly F Duke David C $190,000
1146 Antioch Nashville 37211 6/12 Knudtson David Carp Prop LLC $185,000
5409 Hickory Park Antioch 37013 6/28 Shaker Girges Dituro Alyssa D; Dituro Angelo J $170,000
0 Asheford Antioch 37013 6/18 Green Trails LLC Reo Funding Solutions IV LLC $150,000
6680 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/7 Russo Lisbeth Wilson Glasser Eric D; Meehan Shawn F $139,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 6/6 Martin Garrie Ann Tays Keith $100,000
115 Shakespeare Madison 37115 6/13 Austin Jami R; Austin Ryan R Wilson Richmond G $100,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
6550 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11 KBS Sor 8 & 9 Corporate Centre Inc Nine Corporate Centre Acq Company $38,000,000
6060 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11 KBS Sor 8 & 9 Corporate Centre Inc Eight Corporate Centre Acq Company $35,000,000
113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley Court Part LLC Franklin Ashley LP; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $13,850,000
200 Winners Brentwood 37027 6/25 Brentwood Senior Living LLC SLP Brentwood LLC $7,500,000
113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley LP JER Realty Inc; JER1 LP $5,550,000
1765 Galleria Franklin 37067 6/18 Woodlawn Aveda LLC PNH Leasing LLC $4,350,000
255 Wilson Pike Brentwood 37027 6/14 Y9 Real Estate Group LLC BBDB Inv LLC $3,700,000
201 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 6/4 Na Franklin Inv Partners Rosa Helm Partners LLC $3,000,000
3020 Stansberry Franklin 37069 6/27 Pennington Austin B Pikkerton LLC $2,850,305
4805 Columbia Thompsons Station 37179 6/6 CV Thompson LLC SCP 2006 C23 203 LLC $2,732,430
1154 Hillview Franklin 37064 6/5 Rasmus Colby Adkins 2007 Living Trust $2,499,000
Flat Creek Coll Grove 37046 6/28 Humerick Serena; Humerick Tim Lynch Prop LLC $2,414,640
313 Downs Franklin 37064 6/11 Forterra Concrete Ind Inc Pipe Portfolio GP LLC; Pipe Portfolio Owner (Multi) LP $2,077,602
7216 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 6/4 204 Ninth Ave Part LLC Johnson Joanne B $1,800,000
2698 McLemore Franklin 37064 6/13 2698 McLemore Road Trust Arledge Rayne; Arledge Regina $1,784,900
5920 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 6/4 Osman Ty H Trust Harvard Thomas Earl Jr $1,646,575
0 New Highway 96 Franklin   6/6 W Real Estate Trust Smoak Edward Jr LLC $1,450,000
5360 Waddell Hollow Franklin 37064 6/29 Half Full Farms LLC Dexter Alison L Trust $1,400,000
2206 Spedale Spring Hill 37174 6/19 Am Spedale LLC Slabach & Slabach Inc $1,100,000
2096 Wall Spring Hill 37174 6/1 Trident Holdings LLC Townsend Gloria F; Townsend W R; Townsend Wr Prop $1,000,000
8992 Horton Coll Grove 37046 6/7 Arledge Rayne; Arledge Regina Freas Paul C; Freas Vickie L; Richard Vickie L $800,000
751 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 6/12 R&S Real Estate LLC Alliant Holdings LLC $525,500
2329 Carouth Nolensville 37135 6/21 Raby Deana; Raby Michael Hoffman Amanda M; Hoffman John B $468,000
7340 Sac Lampley Bon Aqua 37025 6/5 Escandell David S; Escandell Tanya M McDonald Kelly P; McDonald Sheila F $450,000
6820 Giles Hill Coll Grove 37046 6/6 McDermott Daniel Michael; McDermott Rachel Claire Pruitt Joyce H $420,000
8992 Horton Coll Grove 37046 6/12 Ramig Lori Freas Paul C; Freas Vickie L; Richard Vickie L $343,000
Cox Fairview 37062 6/26 Boulevard Building Group LLC Noble House G P $340,000
6659 Flat Creek Spring Hill 37174 6/7 Varney Paul Const LLC Hazelwood Billy Gene $294,250
0 Ohallorn Spring Hill 37174 6/18 Jackson Dolphus C Fitts Alicia A; Fitts Land Partners LP; Fitts Stephen M; Fitts William E $265,000
0 Drumright Coll Grove 37046 6/19 Mauro Jonathan David; Mauro Valerie Moore Tandie Trust $200,000
6806 Flat Creek Coll Grove 37046 6/18 Willie Kathy; Willie Patrick Taylor Charles W; Taylor Linda S $157,000
8590 Taliaferro Eagleville 37060 6/26 Graham Amanda; Graham Daniel Johnson Julian Henry $140,000
Stillhouse Hollow Franklin 37064 6/26 Arrequin Jorge Juarez; Juarez Veronica Vega Burke Charles M; Burke Dana N $139,000
245 Strahl Franklin 37064 6/6 Nashvillage LLC Value Inc $127,000
Sam Donald Nolensville 37135 6/15 Sled Lake Inv Trust Clayton Prop Group Inc $120,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
3031 Medical Center M'boro 37129 6/14 Seville Place LLC 01Mrftn029 LLC $5,515,770
1006 Memorial M'boro 37129 6/1 Vitthal Associates LLC Murfree Memorial LLC $2,750,000
2904 Church M'boro 37127 6/13 Wang Ming (Dr) Abner Michael Todd Revocable Living Trust $2,300,000
5295 Asbury M'boro 37129 6/28 Sazerac of TN LLC Smith Joseph; Smith Rick $2,270,000
630 Ridgely M'boro 37129 6/15 Cone Catherine; Cone Emily; Cone Susan Trust; Cone Thomas F Trust; Cone Thomas III Patel Harsha P; Patel Parsottam J $2,200,000
2493 Church M'boro 37127 6/5 Madmakjack LLC Chhajwani Hemant; Desai Anita $1,847,547
Burnt Knob M'boro 37129 6/15 North Boulevard Church of Christ Inc Austin Frances Virginia Snell Estate; Austin Virginia Snell Estate $1,600,000
Florence M'boro 37129 6/21 Whitaker Carla Lynn; Whitaker Gary Lee Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,300,000
3 Rivers M'boro 37128 6/12 Achiever Dev LLC Star Land Company LLC $1,275,000
John R Rice M'boro 37129 6/6 Murfreesboro Hotel LLC Phoenix-Murfreesboro LLC $1,250,000
3895 Manchester M'boro 37127 6/18 Swanson Devs LP Ellis Barbara Lynn; Ellis Grace Estate; Ellis J O Estate; Ellis James O; Ellis James O Estate $1,167,325
Gateway M'boro 37127 6/12 Inchin Along LLC Biscan Evelyn A; Biscan Robert S $1,075,000
Lot 3 M'boro 37127 6/18 Gianotti Revocable Trust Santa Clara Residences LLC $1,042,775
1520 Church Christiana 37037 6/26 Acadia Mgmt Company LLC AMA Inc $1,000,000
56 Lowry Smyrna 37167 6/20 Pne Inv LLC KMJ LLC $950,000
267 Lowry Smyrna 37167 6/12 Murphy & Waldrop LLC Avalon Tesla LLC $740,000
1432 Memorial M'boro 37129 6/4 Jernigan Brian M Bogle June Greer; Greer H Lynn Jr; July Realty Company $735,000
2517 Taylor Eagleville 37060 6/21 Lauderback George; Lauderback Tina Hartley Billy Joe; Hartley George Curtis; Hartley Larry Eugene; Hartley Michael Scott; McCormick Kathy Hartley $650,000
4880 Central Valley M'boro 37129 6/7 Harder Annette Carol; Harder Donald Scott Richardson Group LLC $644,430
7687 Joe Rowlin Christiana 37037 6/19 Clouse Carol Lynn; Clouse Gary Ensey Erica; Ensey Erica N; Ensey Justin; Ensey Justin K $620,000
100 Country Village Smyrna 37167 6/4 Gardner Penny M; Moghadom Hassan A Jr Pope David K $618,200
2114 Thompson M'boro 37129 6/4 Sanders Michael J Ricketts John Randall $617,500
5056 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 6/21 Aaron LLC Arc Sblgntn001 LLC; Vereit Real Estate G P LLC; Vereit Real Estate LP $500,000
Eugene Smyrna 37167 6/27 RHB LLC Potts Carlton E $437,640
1166 Lake Nolensville 37135 6/8 Kanne William Thomas Papa Lauren A; Papa Matthew M $420,000
7113 Woodbury M'boro 37127 6/4 Saba Way LLC Daicoff Barbara $339,500
223 Cannon M'boro 37129 6/26 Nash Jeanne; Nash Steve Ring Bart; Ring Sandra D $325,000
215 Cannon M'boro 37129 6/8 Perales Feliciano Arriaga Watson Carla; Watson Michael $325,000
401 Dick Buchanan La Vergne 37086 6/1 Christ Miracle Chapel; Church Christ Miracle Chapel Firstbank $300,000
4450 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 6/26 Aggarwai Rajesh; Patel Kalpana; R&R Partnership Cook Donna; Phillips Anna Ruth Estate; Phillips Annie Ruth Estate $297,500
1478 Chapel Hill Eagleville 37060 6/4 Spatz Daniel Harton Jr Revocable Living Trust Hill Gene H; Hill Houston E $280,000
4455 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/29 Houston Michael Joshua; Houston Tanya Michelle Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate $246,862
9281 Lyon Readyville 37149 6/13 Young James Timothy; Young Kayla Codi Donette; Young Kayla Codi Donnette Jernigan Francina K; Jernigan Joe Frank $225,000
1253 Allisona Eagleville 37060 6/15 Frye Joyce; Frye W L Jones Joyce; Lamb Don Hayes; Lamb Don Haynes; Lamb Jimmy Holt; Lamb Randall Gordon; Tanner Amanda $209,000
Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/22 Fleener Katrina H; Fleener Robert R Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate $188,672
Allisona Coll Grove 37046 6/13 Wilson Nancy; Wilson Ronald Moore Gary $179,900
2455 Canterbury Chase M'boro 37128 6/4 Pipa Bernice Nightingale David D; Nightingale Kelly $178,000
8 Allisona Eagleville 37060 6/26 Simpson Jelena; Simpson Phillip Owens Samuel H $175,000
271 Cut-Off M'boro 37129 6/21 Pierce Dawn Marie; Pierce Jeffrey L Pritchard Christine; Pritchard Mark $173,000
1497 Rucker M'boro 37128 6/14 Poole Michael E Taki Mourad $164,900
6907 Almaville Arrington 37014 6/19 Waynick Donya; Waynick Mark Grooms Edith Ilene $160,000
Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 6/15 Conklin Charles V IV; Conklin Regina K Fleming Homes LLC $159,900
Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/14 Bugg Ashley N; Bugg Brad C Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate; Posey Leonard Estate $150,040
745 Church M'boro 37130 6/1 Toy John Robert Sr; Toy Sally Faye Parker Harold H; Shaffer Rebecca Parker $149,900
Allisona Coll Grove 37046 6/25 Cravens Lisa L Higgins John; Higgins Marna; Vaught Stanley P; Vaught Terri H $147,400
Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/14 Young James R; Young Marian S Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate; Posey Leonard Estate $146,894
Allisona Coll Grove 37046 6/29 Smith Derek W; Smith Iris M Higgins John; Higgins Marna; Vaught Stanley P; Vaught Terri H $143,000
Allisona Eagleville 37060 6/27 Wyckoff Andrew J Higgins John; Higgins Marna; Vaught Stanley P; Vaught Terri H $143,000
4040 Weakley Mt Juliet 37122 6/1 Munday Jason E Logsdon Willie C $125,300
809 Church M'boro 37130 6/26 Richie Cynthia S; Richie John W Allison Edd Personal Representative; Butler Debra Jill Estate $115,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
222 Molly Walton Hndrsnville 37075 6/1 Go Store It Hendersonville II LLC; Vcp Mw LLC Patterson Family Inv Group LLC $3,200,000
114 Offit Gallatin 37066 6/21 Oxford Station Dev LLC Sumner County Partners $2,669,000
247 Main Gallatin 37066 6/14 Volunteer Village LLC Volunteer Partners $2,400,000
302 Indian Lake Hndrsnville 37075 6/28 Patel Nayan Uspg Indian Lake LLC $2,235,000
Station Camp Ck Gallatin 37066 6/4 Friends of Welch College LLC Welch College $1,500,000
1501 Greenlea Bethpage 37022 6/1 Speedway LLC Doc Enterprises LLC $1,300,000
751 Airport Gallatin 37066 6/18 Avondale Dev Co Ramsey Bobbie Faith; Ramsey James Robert $1,060,000
1501 Greenlea Bethpage 37022 6/1 Doc Enterprises LLC Claybon Barbara; Claybon Joe; Claybon Joseph; Vandenbergh David; Vandenbergh Heather M $1,017,000
897 Main Hndrsnville 37075 6/6 Brown Conoly; Hood David A Jr Tri Star Energy LLC $650,000
1212, 1222 Louisville Goodlettsville 37072 6/26 ANA Prop LLC Carpenter Mildred Reynolds; Hampton Marietta Reynolds; Reynolds John W Jr $600,000
180 Belvedere Gallatin 37066 6/14 Christ Culture Inc Matei Florin $525,000
610 Ruth Gallatin 37066 6/4 TNT Home Buyers LLC Rocru Prop LLC $525,000
1333 Nashville Gallatin 37066 6/20 Mhp Prop LLC Gallatin Prop Assoc GP $522,375
854 Calvert Ridge Wstmorlnd 37186 6/4 Harris Christina Joy; Harris Thomas Carlton Jr Kisner James M Jr $449,500
801 Browns Gallatin 37066 6/20 Double Star Inc Gallatin Prop Assoc GP $438,375
205 Browns Portland 37148 6/20 Chappa Joshua Michael; Chappa Lyndsay Huffman Horton Mitchell $351,000
6040 Dewey Carr Bethpage 37022 6/1 Pelamati Jesse; Pelamati Rachel Dorris Cheryl Ann; Dorris Terry Allen; Martz Cheryl Ann Gaddes $340,000
315 Water Gallatin 37066 6/14 Saint George Laundromat LLC Summers Julie J; Summers Robert G $320,000
385 Tom Link Cottntown 37048 6/7 Baird Dustin M; Baird Stephanie M Halvorson Bob; Halvorson Robert W $319,900
430 Henry Harris Wstmorlnd 37186 6/14 Slayton Derrick M; Slayton Saybra A Howell Carolyn A; Howell Jackson L Jr $305,000
216 Shivel Hndrsnville 37075 6/28 Greenidge Verna Bain Levering Christopher Taylor; Levering Paula $285,000
325 Lake Westmoreland Wstmorlnd 37186 6/27 Verret Jack D Jr; Verret Kristie M Mission Discovery Inc $270,000
Rock Bridge Bethpage 37022 6/27 Beecher Lisa Gregory R David $261,300
1834 Pleasant Grove Wstmorlnd 37186 6/18 Williams Annette D; Williams Mike A Dewitt Carolyn L; Dewitt Jerry L $260,000
640 Nubia Wstmorlnd 37186 6/13 Brown Laura Ashley; Brown Lloyd Michael Shinton Polly $230,000
211 Mutton Hollow Hill Bethpage 37022 6/6 Spero Debra W; Spero Veit Walker Paul $218,250
1430 Butler Mill Hollow Bethpage 37022 6/26 Clark Lumber Co LLC Tongate Darrel E $210,000
161 Robert Simmons Wstmorlnd 37186 6/4 Shaw Charles D; Shaw Teresa L Couch Nancy S $200,000
1314 Mud Hollow Hndrsnville 37075 6/1 Updike Charles D Beavers Robin $193,000
569 Collier Gallatin 37066 6/29 Justice Cynthia B; Justice Kevin D Brown Vearlon Ray $183,350
1462 Ab Wade Portland 37148 6/25 Robertson Brandon Keith Baker Randall M $178,000
142 Clyde Wix Wstmorlnd 37186 6/19 Martin Steven Lewis Clark Hugh W; Clark Jo $175,000
103 Railroad Portland 37148 6/1 Sampson Caitlyn A; Schollmeier Matthew S Sunshine Jeremiah; Sunshine Rainbow $165,000
Tyree Springs Hndrsnville 37075 6/27 Scott Amy; Scott Jeremy Lyons Alan D; Lyons Charles W $150,000
1209 Longleaf Gallatin 37066 6/6 Holston Gases Inc Thompson Christine; Thompson Toby N $149,900
5640 Highway 31 Wstmorlnd 37186 6/27 Trowbridge Logan; Trowbridge Rachel Williams Ted $142,000
New Deal Potts Portland 37148 6/1 Hardin Jeremy; Hardin Kyla Ernest W Neagle Family Trust $140,000
505, 507 Blythe Gallatin 37066 6/29 Apollos David; Oldham James Simplifi Business Inc Defined Benefit Plan $137,500
1308 Jenkins Hndrsnville 37075 6/20 Ray Hannah C; Ray Steven Chad Hill Elizabeth H; Hill Ernest D $126,500

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
397-405 Maple Lebanon   6/4 Cumberland Univ Craighead Darlene; Craighead Philip E $1,875,000
0 Tater Peeler Lebanon   6/15 Performance Food Group Inc Lien David; Lien Leigh; Lien Ming $1,450,000
0 Lebanon     6/8 Tabella Prop LLC Taylor Michelle R; Taylor Robert D $550,000
2685 Holmes Gap Watertown 37184 6/26 Brown Darian; Brown Mary Beth Bryan Mary Michael; Bryan Robert Logan $519,000
3656 Old Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 6/28 Studzinski Christine; Studzinski Steve Jr Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $483,481
0 Cumberland Lebanon   6/6 Grace Life Baptist Church Lebanon TN Damron Irene Dee Bypass Trust $458,000
Curd Mt Juliet 37122 6/20 Brown Mark T Const Inc Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC $440,000
99 Signature Lebanon 37087 6/25 Bell Necole Lawrence Gateway LLC $435,000
1211 Hartsville Lebanon 37087 6/29 Turner Sheila K Living Trust Lester Doris F $385,000
Simmons Bluff     6/22 Massey Travis J Langley Nathan Member; Mid State Inv LLC $382,000
950 Greenvale Milton 37118 6/18 Republic Refrig Inc Murray James Darryl; Murray Rebecca Diane $312,751
115 Maple Lebanon 37087 6/26 Lynch Carolyn McCall; Lynch Ryan E Bates Charles A; Bates Kimberley A $300,000
364 James Lebanon 37090 6/28 Amonette Christy; Carter Donna; Carter Ronald J Hayes Joyce M; Hayes William L $299,900
1933-C Chicken Lebanon 37090 6/6 Hawkins Breanna D; Hawkins Chris D Waterhouse Nancy M Thornton; Waterhouse Theodore M $260,000
15841 Central Lebanon 37090 6/12 Browning Ester; Browning Robert Duncan Felicia; Lineberry Dewey L; Lineberry Maribel $256,500
14310 Lebanon     6/14 Davis Renee; King Gary Piercey Herbert Family Trust $230,000
0 Armsrong Lebanon   6/14 Hutchinson Francis D Manning Emile Estate $225,750
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 6/14 Johnson Meridith Dorris Geraldine; Dorris Meredith E Estate; Dorris Theo $220,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 6/4 Nuzzo Joseph Robert Blackwell John S $219,900
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 6/11 Black Ivana M; Frazier Joshua S Blackwell John S $219,900
139 Quita Lebanon 37087 6/21 Gibbs Beverly Hurd; Gibbs Rodney W Gibbs Rodney W; Weathers Michael W $210,000
10550 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 6/26 Turner Montgomery G Sr Alsup Charles Thomas; Alsup Larry C Revocable Living Trust; Alsup Laura J Revocable Living Trust; Alsup Lillard C Revocable Living Trust; Alsup Robert Randell; Alsup Samuel Mason; Moore Mark Co Adm; Webb Barbara Alsup $200,000
0 Rutland     6/12 Moore Emily Jean; Moore Louise Ann Lear Margaret E $200,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 6/25 Weston Debbi; Weston Michael Borrego Philip M; Borrego Rachel $192,000
4950 Sparta Watertown 37184 6/14 Essex Convenience Corporation Gill Gregory S; Meyer Scott $180,847
950 Greenvale Milton 37118 6/15 Vongsavath Praseutsack; Vongsavath Yuphavady Murray James Darryl; Murray Rebecca Diane $171,972
950 Greenvale Milton 37118 6/13 Butler Autumn Nicole; Butler Zachary Michael Murray James Darryl; Murray Rebecca Diane $160,020
3865 Big Springs Lebanon 37090 6/5 Fino Mary Sue; Fino Szumski Mary Sue; Szumski Conrad J; Szumski Mary Sue Fino Kunce Thelma Jean $145,000
1686 Classic View Lebanon 37087 6/26 Fisher Brian; Fisher Victoria Fisher Jesse $140,000
465 County Line Alexandria 37012 6/1 Fischer Kristien D; Fischer Scott G Walker Charles D $107,500
465 County Line Alexandria 37012 6/1 Bradford Deann L; Bradford William M Walker Charles D $107,500