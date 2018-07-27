Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for June 2018

|1501 Woodland Pointe
|Nashville
|37214
|6/4
|Woodland Pointe Venture LLC
|VR Hamptons Holdings LP
|$45,275,000
|2815 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|6/1
|Graymar-Skyline LLC
|CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC
|$26,934,250
|300 Bakertown
|Antioch
|37013
|6/27
|300 Baker Station LLC
|300 Bakertown LP
|$24,000,000
|714 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|6/28
|Lion Easton LLC
|Highland Cove Apts LLC
|$16,590,000
|200 Paragon Mills
|Nashville
|37211
|6/1
|200 Paragon Mills Prop LLC
|Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC
|$16,110,000
|10 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/18
|M11 Land Co LLC
|CHP LLC
|$11,413,558
|304, 306 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|6/4
|Madison Due West Prop LLC
|Creekside Prop Inv LLC
|$11,000,000
|0 Temple
|Nashville
|37221
|6/1
|MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC
|Harpeth Medical Center LLC
|$10,025,308
|2701 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|6/6
|Twelve South Partners LLC
|Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary; Garris Larry
|$7,000,000
|1100 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|6/19
|Caden Group 4 LLC
|Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC
|$5,594,400
|809, 825 Hamilton Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|6/15
|Mexico Center Inc
|Shoppes At Hamilton Crossing LLC
|$5,325,000
|103 24th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/21
|Vanderbilt University
|TN Delta Phi Kappa Psi House Corp
|$5,000,000
|901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland
|Nashville
|37207
|6/29
|901 Meridian Bsd LLC
|901 Meridian LLC; 901 Meridian Partners
|$4,500,000
|1903 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|6/5
|Store Master Funding VII LLC
|Store Capital Acqs LLC
|$4,131,677
|0 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|6/27
|Silo House LLC
|R Manuel-Centennial
|$3,500,000
|5805 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|6/7
|Ronald L Brown & Sharon L Brown 2006 Revocable Trust As Amended & Restated
|M&M Nolensville LLC
|$3,036,000
|706 Drexel
|Nashville
|37203
|6/22
|7D Devs LLC
|James B Altman Irrevocable Trust
|$3,000,000
|915 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|6/29
|Fat Sugar Sale LLC
|Music City Foods LLC
|$3,000,000
|0 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|6/27
|Silo Bend Homes LLC
|R Manuel-Centennial
|$2,305,185
|4539 Cato, 4608 Ashland Coty Hwy Cato
|Nashville
|37218
|6/18
|Overby James R
|Huddleston Charles Samuel Sr Estate
|$2,120,000
|106 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|6/13
|Acklen Park Partners LLC
|Stonebridge Land Holding Co
|$1,830,000
|3410 End
|Nashville
|37203
|6/14
|Gtom 3410 LLC
|Lee Myrna Strauss; Strauss William Alan
|$1,806,000
|2227 Bandywood
|Nashville
|37215
|6/1
|Bandywood Boys LLC
|Gaston Mary Sanders; Gaston Trust;
|$1,675,000
|308 Chestnut, 1123 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/21
|Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary
|Warner Partners LP
|$1,610,000
|535 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|6/1
|535 Lafayette Street LLC
|Doulis John; Doulis Micheline K
|$1,500,000
|1001 Kirkland
|Nashville
|37216
|6/5
|WDR LP
|1001 W Kirkland Ave LLC
|$1,200,000
|1100 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/1
|Chera Jane
|Optimal Jacksonville LLC
|$1,100,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|6/15
|Recovery Community Inc
|KGB Rentals Inc
|$1,100,000
|530 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|6/11
|Shaw Jeanne
|Deborah J Buff Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$1,023,000
|2305 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|6/19
|2305 12 Avenue South Part LLC
|1221 Partners LLC
|$955,000
|811 Lea, 812 Palmer
|Nashville
|37203
|6/19
|Eagle 5 LLC
|Cole James Curtis
|$950,000
|933 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|6/22
|FG Titan Prop LLC
|Westerman Dave L
|$925,000
|5581, 5587 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/18
|Cornerstone Inv Inc
|Carter Kenneth; Carter Elizabeth Diane
|$915,000
|2129 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|6/19
|Richmond Clifford O
|Rolling Hollow Prop LLC
|$895,000
|811 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|6/1
|Baker Gary C
|Jernigan Brian M
|$835,000
|0 Newsom Station
|Nashville
|37221
|6/5
|Gville GP
|Armed Services Mutual Benefit Association
|$833,814
|2239 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/28
|National Retail Prop Inc
|Car Wash Headquarters Inc
|$827,154
|1505 Lock
|Nashville
|37207
|6/29
|Ostrowski Andrew
|J2K Builders LLC; Wallis William G Sr
|$800,000
|1100 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|6/19
|Gannett Satellite Info Network LLC
|Currey Brownlee O Jr
|$705,600
|1100 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|6/19
|Caden Group 4 LLC
|Partnership Liquidity Investors LLC
|$705,600
|2600 Clifton
|Nashville
|37209
|6/7
|E3 Const Services LLC
|Hosea Temple No 2 Second Cumberland Presbyterian Church
|$700,000
|5003 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|6/1
|Rare Earth Prop
|Tunstall John H Jr
|$685,000
|1807 Riverwood
|Nashville
|37216
|6/13
|Sims Brandon
|Riverwood Church of Christ
|$673,000
|115, 117, 119 Elmhurst
|Nashville
|37207
|6/12
|Momo Real Estate Inv Inc
|M L Barrett Family LP; M L Barrett LP
|$630,000
|1201 Greenfield
|Nashville
|37216
|6/20
|Snowden Christine Eileen; Snowden Ryan Dane
|Asare Kwame; Asare Serwaa
|$624,990
|410, 416 Dr DB Todd Jr
|Nashville
|37203
|6/1
|Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region Inc
|Planned Parenthood of Middle & East Tn Inc
|$585,000
|400 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|6/18
|400 Gallatin LLC
|Mack Props LLC
|$572,500
|301 Church
|Nashville
|37201
|6/26
|2400 Ventures LLC
|VP Holdings LLC
|$533,450
|100, 112 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/14
|112 Gallatin Pike LLC
|Harlan Jerry; Harlan Wanda
|$500,000
|5295 Rawlings
|Joelton
|37080
|6/25
|Aaron Andrew
|Rawlings Arthur L Jr; Yealy Kimberly Conservator
|$475,000
|1249 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/4
|Siegel Marc Neal
|Gleaves John; Sadler Maxwell
|$455,000
|712 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|6/13
|PNE Inv LLC
|KMJ LLC
|$450,000
|5503 Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|6/1
|Fuller Brian E; Fuller Katelyn
|Potter Brothers Const LLC
|$445,800
|3004 Forest Wander
|Nashville
|37206
|6/1
|Jackson Mark Anthony; Renigar Amy Elizabeth
|East Greenway Park LLC
|$422,975
|1170 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|6/4
|CDS Capital LLC
|Adler Daryl; Holt Nelson
|$415,000
|7645 Old Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/11
|Future Rentals LLC
|Shaw James William Jr
|$393,000
|20 Fant Industrial
|Madison
|37115
|6/28
|Hickman David I; Hickman Donna S
|Westwood Myatt Drive Partners
|$375,000
|5501 New York
|Nashville
|37209
|6/29
|Segal Matt; Segal Tara Worthey
|Eason Glenn; Eason Rachel E
|$370,000
|213, 217, 331, 221 Edenwold, 201, 208, 209, 211, 214 Shakespeare
|Madison
|37115
|6/4
|Samayoa Carlos Rafael
|Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry
|$370,000
|3207 Coney
|Nashville
|37216
|6/29
|Shelton Jacqueline; Sweet Christina Read; Sweet James M
|Velasquez Brandon Jay; Velasquez Katherine Ruth
|$368,500
|1419 22nd
|Nashville
|37208
|6/4
|Ballew Andre
|Dawkins Allison M; Dawkins Betty S
|$368,000
|2254 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|6/1
|CAV Prop LLC
|Challoner Alise Tuck Esa; Ira Innovations LLC; John Paul Tuck Esa
|$367,500
|7538 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/29
|First United Pentecostal Church of Nashville Inc
|Wagonfield Bonnie Grizzard; Wagonfield Daniel Lee
|$361,813
|117 Two Mile
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|6/20
|Clay Angelyn
|Bell Regina A
|$350,000
|2254 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|6/1
|Challoner Alise Tuck Esa; Ira Innov LLC; John Paul Tuck Esa
|Dodie Rentals LLC
|$295,000
|521 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|6/15
|Qin Ke; Taylor Rachel
|TN Conference United Methodist Church Inc
|$290,000
|2701 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/28
|Zawita Jabar
|Reshad Firouzeh; Toloogolzari Hamid
|$280,000
|11 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|6/13
|Heiar Derek
|Steinland LLC
|$265,000
|344 Harrison
|Nashville
|37219
|6/11
|Stewart Carol Sue
|Richards Jonathan M
|$255,000
|927 Old Due West
|Madison
|37115
|6/22
|Lakewood Mgmt Services LLC
|Altitude At 41 LLC
|$237,276
|2991 Greer
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|6/11
|White Betty Elizabeth
|MBS Inv LLC
|$235,000
|7922 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37221
|6/19
|Mollenkopf David; Mollenkopf Kimberly F
|Duke David C
|$190,000
|1146 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|6/12
|Knudtson David
|Carp Prop LLC
|$185,000
|5409 Hickory Park
|Antioch
|37013
|6/28
|Shaker Girges
|Dituro Alyssa D; Dituro Angelo J
|$170,000
|0 Asheford
|Antioch
|37013
|6/18
|Green Trails LLC
|Reo Funding Solutions IV LLC
|$150,000
|6680 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/7
|Russo Lisbeth Wilson
|Glasser Eric D; Meehan Shawn F
|$139,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|6/6
|Martin Garrie Ann
|Tays Keith
|$100,000
|115 Shakespeare
|Madison
|37115
|6/13
|Austin Jami R; Austin Ryan R
|Wilson Richmond G
|$100,000