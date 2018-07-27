Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for June 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, June 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1501 Woodland Pointe Nashville 37214 6/4 Woodland Pointe Venture LLC VR Hamptons Holdings LP $45,275,000 2815 Brick Church Nashville 37207 6/1 Graymar-Skyline LLC CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC $26,934,250 300 Bakertown Antioch 37013 6/27 300 Baker Station LLC 300 Bakertown LP $24,000,000 714 Due West Madison 37115 6/28 Lion Easton LLC Highland Cove Apts LLC $16,590,000 200 Paragon Mills Nashville 37211 6/1 200 Paragon Mills Prop LLC Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC $16,110,000 10 11th Nashville 37203 6/18 M11 Land Co LLC CHP LLC $11,413,558 304, 306 Due West Madison 37115 6/4 Madison Due West Prop LLC Creekside Prop Inv LLC $11,000,000 0 Temple Nashville 37221 6/1 MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC Harpeth Medical Center LLC $10,025,308 2701 12th Nashville 37204 6/6 Twelve South Partners LLC Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary; Garris Larry $7,000,000 1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 6/19 Caden Group 4 LLC Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC $5,594,400 809, 825 Hamilton Crossings Antioch 37013 6/15 Mexico Center Inc Shoppes At Hamilton Crossing LLC $5,325,000 103 24th Nashville 37212 6/21 Vanderbilt University TN Delta Phi Kappa Psi House Corp $5,000,000 901, 903 Meridian, 307, 309 Cleveland Nashville 37207 6/29 901 Meridian Bsd LLC 901 Meridian LLC; 901 Meridian Partners $4,500,000 1903 Division Nashville 37203 6/5 Store Master Funding VII LLC Store Capital Acqs LLC $4,131,677 0 54th Nashville 37209 6/27 Silo House LLC R Manuel-Centennial $3,500,000 5805 Nolensville Nashville 37211 6/7 Ronald L Brown & Sharon L Brown 2006 Revocable Trust As Amended & Restated M&M Nolensville LLC $3,036,000 706 Drexel Nashville 37203 6/22 7D Devs LLC James B Altman Irrevocable Trust $3,000,000 915 Bell Antioch 37013 6/29 Fat Sugar Sale LLC Music City Foods LLC $3,000,000 0 54th Nashville 37209 6/27 Silo Bend Homes LLC R Manuel-Centennial $2,305,185 4539 Cato, 4608 Ashland Coty Hwy Cato Nashville 37218 6/18 Overby James R Huddleston Charles Samuel Sr Estate $2,120,000 106 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 6/13 Acklen Park Partners LLC Stonebridge Land Holding Co $1,830,000 3410 End Nashville 37203 6/14 Gtom 3410 LLC Lee Myrna Strauss; Strauss William Alan $1,806,000 2227 Bandywood Nashville 37215 6/1 Bandywood Boys LLC Gaston Mary Sanders; Gaston Trust; $1,675,000 308 Chestnut, 1123 3rd Nashville 37210 6/21 Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary Warner Partners LP $1,610,000 535 Lafayette Nashville 37203 6/1 535 Lafayette Street LLC Doulis John; Doulis Micheline K $1,500,000 1001 Kirkland Nashville 37216 6/5 WDR LP 1001 W Kirkland Ave LLC $1,200,000 1100 17th Nashville 37212 6/1 Chera Jane Optimal Jacksonville LLC $1,100,000 0 Old Hickory Madison 37115 6/15 Recovery Community Inc KGB Rentals Inc $1,100,000 530 Iris Nashville 37204 6/11 Shaw Jeanne Deborah J Buff Revocable Living Trust Agreement $1,023,000 2305 12th Nashville 37204 6/19 2305 12 Avenue South Part LLC 1221 Partners LLC $955,000 811 Lea, 812 Palmer Nashville 37203 6/19 Eagle 5 LLC Cole James Curtis $950,000 933 Visco Nashville 37210 6/22 FG Titan Prop LLC Westerman Dave L $925,000 5581, 5587 New Hope Hermitage 37076 6/18 Cornerstone Inv Inc Carter Kenneth; Carter Elizabeth Diane $915,000 2129 Belcourt Nashville 37212 6/19 Richmond Clifford O Rolling Hollow Prop LLC $895,000 811 Gallatin Nashville 37206 6/1 Baker Gary C Jernigan Brian M $835,000 0 Newsom Station Nashville 37221 6/5 Gville GP Armed Services Mutual Benefit Association $833,814 2239 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/28 National Retail Prop Inc Car Wash Headquarters Inc $827,154 1505 Lock Nashville 37207 6/29 Ostrowski Andrew J2K Builders LLC; Wallis William G Sr $800,000 1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 6/19 Gannett Satellite Info Network LLC Currey Brownlee O Jr $705,600 1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 6/19 Caden Group 4 LLC Partnership Liquidity Investors LLC $705,600 2600 Clifton Nashville 37209 6/7 E3 Const Services LLC Hosea Temple No 2 Second Cumberland Presbyterian Church $700,000 5003 Gallatin Nashville 37216 6/1 Rare Earth Prop Tunstall John H Jr $685,000 1807 Riverwood Nashville 37216 6/13 Sims Brandon Riverwood Church of Christ $673,000 115, 117, 119 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 6/12 Momo Real Estate Inv Inc M L Barrett Family LP; M L Barrett LP $630,000 1201 Greenfield Nashville 37216 6/20 Snowden Christine Eileen; Snowden Ryan Dane Asare Kwame; Asare Serwaa $624,990 410, 416 Dr DB Todd Jr Nashville 37203 6/1 Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region Inc Planned Parenthood of Middle & East Tn Inc $585,000 400 Gallatin Nashville 37206 6/18 400 Gallatin LLC Mack Props LLC $572,500 301 Church Nashville 37201 6/26 2400 Ventures LLC VP Holdings LLC $533,450 100, 112 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/14 112 Gallatin Pike LLC Harlan Jerry; Harlan Wanda $500,000 5295 Rawlings Joelton 37080 6/25 Aaron Andrew Rawlings Arthur L Jr; Yealy Kimberly Conservator $475,000 1249 4th Nashville 37208 6/4 Siegel Marc Neal Gleaves John; Sadler Maxwell $455,000 712 Gallatin Madison 37115 6/13 PNE Inv LLC KMJ LLC $450,000 5503 Tennessee Nashville 37209 6/1 Fuller Brian E; Fuller Katelyn Potter Brothers Const LLC $445,800 3004 Forest Wander Nashville 37206 6/1 Jackson Mark Anthony; Renigar Amy Elizabeth East Greenway Park LLC $422,975 1170 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 6/4 CDS Capital LLC Adler Daryl; Holt Nelson $415,000 7645 Old Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/11 Future Rentals LLC Shaw James William Jr $393,000 20 Fant Industrial Madison 37115 6/28 Hickman David I; Hickman Donna S Westwood Myatt Drive Partners $375,000 5501 New York Nashville 37209 6/29 Segal Matt; Segal Tara Worthey Eason Glenn; Eason Rachel E $370,000 213, 217, 331, 221 Edenwold, 201, 208, 209, 211, 214 Shakespeare Madison 37115 6/4 Samayoa Carlos Rafael Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry $370,000 3207 Coney Nashville 37216 6/29 Shelton Jacqueline; Sweet Christina Read; Sweet James M Velasquez Brandon Jay; Velasquez Katherine Ruth $368,500 1419 22nd Nashville 37208 6/4 Ballew Andre Dawkins Allison M; Dawkins Betty S $368,000 2254 Winford Nashville 37211 6/1 CAV Prop LLC Challoner Alise Tuck Esa; Ira Innovations LLC; John Paul Tuck Esa $367,500 7538 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/29 First United Pentecostal Church of Nashville Inc Wagonfield Bonnie Grizzard; Wagonfield Daniel Lee $361,813 117 Two Mile Goodlttsvll 37072 6/20 Clay Angelyn Bell Regina A $350,000 2254 Winford Nashville 37211 6/1 Challoner Alise Tuck Esa; Ira Innov LLC; John Paul Tuck Esa Dodie Rentals LLC $295,000 521 Fatherland Nashville 37206 6/15 Qin Ke; Taylor Rachel TN Conference United Methodist Church Inc $290,000 2701 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/28 Zawita Jabar Reshad Firouzeh; Toloogolzari Hamid $280,000 11 Music Nashville 37203 6/13 Heiar Derek Steinland LLC $265,000 344 Harrison Nashville 37219 6/11 Stewart Carol Sue Richards Jonathan M $255,000 927 Old Due West Madison 37115 6/22 Lakewood Mgmt Services LLC Altitude At 41 LLC $237,276 2991 Greer Goodlttsvll 37072 6/11 White Betty Elizabeth MBS Inv LLC $235,000 7922 Charlotte Nashville 37221 6/19 Mollenkopf David; Mollenkopf Kimberly F Duke David C $190,000 1146 Antioch Nashville 37211 6/12 Knudtson David Carp Prop LLC $185,000 5409 Hickory Park Antioch 37013 6/28 Shaker Girges Dituro Alyssa D; Dituro Angelo J $170,000 0 Asheford Antioch 37013 6/18 Green Trails LLC Reo Funding Solutions IV LLC $150,000 6680 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/7 Russo Lisbeth Wilson Glasser Eric D; Meehan Shawn F $139,000 555 Dupont Madison 37115 6/6 Martin Garrie Ann Tays Keith $100,000 115 Shakespeare Madison 37115 6/13 Austin Jami R; Austin Ryan R Wilson Richmond G $100,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 6550 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11 KBS Sor 8 & 9 Corporate Centre Inc Nine Corporate Centre Acq Company $38,000,000 6060 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11 KBS Sor 8 & 9 Corporate Centre Inc Eight Corporate Centre Acq Company $35,000,000 113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley Court Part LLC Franklin Ashley LP; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $13,850,000 200 Winners Brentwood 37027 6/25 Brentwood Senior Living LLC SLP Brentwood LLC $7,500,000 113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley LP JER Realty Inc; JER1 LP $5,550,000 1765 Galleria Franklin 37067 6/18 Woodlawn Aveda LLC PNH Leasing LLC $4,350,000 255 Wilson Pike Brentwood 37027 6/14 Y9 Real Estate Group LLC BBDB Inv LLC $3,700,000 201 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 6/4 Na Franklin Inv Partners Rosa Helm Partners LLC $3,000,000 3020 Stansberry Franklin 37069 6/27 Pennington Austin B Pikkerton LLC $2,850,305 4805 Columbia Thompsons Station 37179 6/6 CV Thompson LLC SCP 2006 C23 203 LLC $2,732,430 1154 Hillview Franklin 37064 6/5 Rasmus Colby Adkins 2007 Living Trust $2,499,000 Flat Creek Coll Grove 37046 6/28 Humerick Serena; Humerick Tim Lynch Prop LLC $2,414,640 313 Downs Franklin 37064 6/11 Forterra Concrete Ind Inc Pipe Portfolio GP LLC; Pipe Portfolio Owner (Multi) LP $2,077,602 7216 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 6/4 204 Ninth Ave Part LLC Johnson Joanne B $1,800,000 2698 McLemore Franklin 37064 6/13 2698 McLemore Road Trust Arledge Rayne; Arledge Regina $1,784,900 5920 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 6/4 Osman Ty H Trust Harvard Thomas Earl Jr $1,646,575 0 New Highway 96 Franklin 6/6 W Real Estate Trust Smoak Edward Jr LLC $1,450,000 5360 Waddell Hollow Franklin 37064 6/29 Half Full Farms LLC Dexter Alison L Trust $1,400,000 2206 Spedale Spring Hill 37174 6/19 Am Spedale LLC Slabach & Slabach Inc $1,100,000 2096 Wall Spring Hill 37174 6/1 Trident Holdings LLC Townsend Gloria F; Townsend W R; Townsend Wr Prop $1,000,000 8992 Horton Coll Grove 37046 6/7 Arledge Rayne; Arledge Regina Freas Paul C; Freas Vickie L; Richard Vickie L $800,000 751 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 6/12 R&S Real Estate LLC Alliant Holdings LLC $525,500 2329 Carouth Nolensville 37135 6/21 Raby Deana; Raby Michael Hoffman Amanda M; Hoffman John B $468,000 7340 Sac Lampley Bon Aqua 37025 6/5 Escandell David S; Escandell Tanya M McDonald Kelly P; McDonald Sheila F $450,000 6820 Giles Hill Coll Grove 37046 6/6 McDermott Daniel Michael; McDermott Rachel Claire Pruitt Joyce H $420,000 8992 Horton Coll Grove 37046 6/12 Ramig Lori Freas Paul C; Freas Vickie L; Richard Vickie L $343,000 Cox Fairview 37062 6/26 Boulevard Building Group LLC Noble House G P $340,000 6659 Flat Creek Spring Hill 37174 6/7 Varney Paul Const LLC Hazelwood Billy Gene $294,250 0 Ohallorn Spring Hill 37174 6/18 Jackson Dolphus C Fitts Alicia A; Fitts Land Partners LP; Fitts Stephen M; Fitts William E $265,000 0 Drumright Coll Grove 37046 6/19 Mauro Jonathan David; Mauro Valerie Moore Tandie Trust $200,000 6806 Flat Creek Coll Grove 37046 6/18 Willie Kathy; Willie Patrick Taylor Charles W; Taylor Linda S $157,000 8590 Taliaferro Eagleville 37060 6/26 Graham Amanda; Graham Daniel Johnson Julian Henry $140,000 Stillhouse Hollow Franklin 37064 6/26 Arrequin Jorge Juarez; Juarez Veronica Vega Burke Charles M; Burke Dana N $139,000 245 Strahl Franklin 37064 6/6 Nashvillage LLC Value Inc $127,000 Sam Donald Nolensville 37135 6/15 Sled Lake Inv Trust Clayton Prop Group Inc $120,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 3031 Medical Center M'boro 37129 6/14 Seville Place LLC 01Mrftn029 LLC $5,515,770 1006 Memorial M'boro 37129 6/1 Vitthal Associates LLC Murfree Memorial LLC $2,750,000 2904 Church M'boro 37127 6/13 Wang Ming (Dr) Abner Michael Todd Revocable Living Trust $2,300,000 5295 Asbury M'boro 37129 6/28 Sazerac of TN LLC Smith Joseph; Smith Rick $2,270,000 630 Ridgely M'boro 37129 6/15 Cone Catherine; Cone Emily; Cone Susan Trust; Cone Thomas F Trust; Cone Thomas III Patel Harsha P; Patel Parsottam J $2,200,000 2493 Church M'boro 37127 6/5 Madmakjack LLC Chhajwani Hemant; Desai Anita $1,847,547 Burnt Knob M'boro 37129 6/15 North Boulevard Church of Christ Inc Austin Frances Virginia Snell Estate; Austin Virginia Snell Estate $1,600,000 Florence M'boro 37129 6/21 Whitaker Carla Lynn; Whitaker Gary Lee Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,300,000 3 Rivers M'boro 37128 6/12 Achiever Dev LLC Star Land Company LLC $1,275,000 John R Rice M'boro 37129 6/6 Murfreesboro Hotel LLC Phoenix-Murfreesboro LLC $1,250,000 3895 Manchester M'boro 37127 6/18 Swanson Devs LP Ellis Barbara Lynn; Ellis Grace Estate; Ellis J O Estate; Ellis James O; Ellis James O Estate $1,167,325 Gateway M'boro 37127 6/12 Inchin Along LLC Biscan Evelyn A; Biscan Robert S $1,075,000 Lot 3 M'boro 37127 6/18 Gianotti Revocable Trust Santa Clara Residences LLC $1,042,775 1520 Church Christiana 37037 6/26 Acadia Mgmt Company LLC AMA Inc $1,000,000 56 Lowry Smyrna 37167 6/20 Pne Inv LLC KMJ LLC $950,000 267 Lowry Smyrna 37167 6/12 Murphy & Waldrop LLC Avalon Tesla LLC $740,000 1432 Memorial M'boro 37129 6/4 Jernigan Brian M Bogle June Greer; Greer H Lynn Jr; July Realty Company $735,000 2517 Taylor Eagleville 37060 6/21 Lauderback George; Lauderback Tina Hartley Billy Joe; Hartley George Curtis; Hartley Larry Eugene; Hartley Michael Scott; McCormick Kathy Hartley $650,000 4880 Central Valley M'boro 37129 6/7 Harder Annette Carol; Harder Donald Scott Richardson Group LLC $644,430 7687 Joe Rowlin Christiana 37037 6/19 Clouse Carol Lynn; Clouse Gary Ensey Erica; Ensey Erica N; Ensey Justin; Ensey Justin K $620,000 100 Country Village Smyrna 37167 6/4 Gardner Penny M; Moghadom Hassan A Jr Pope David K $618,200 2114 Thompson M'boro 37129 6/4 Sanders Michael J Ricketts John Randall $617,500 5056 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 6/21 Aaron LLC Arc Sblgntn001 LLC; Vereit Real Estate G P LLC; Vereit Real Estate LP $500,000 Eugene Smyrna 37167 6/27 RHB LLC Potts Carlton E $437,640 1166 Lake Nolensville 37135 6/8 Kanne William Thomas Papa Lauren A; Papa Matthew M $420,000 7113 Woodbury M'boro 37127 6/4 Saba Way LLC Daicoff Barbara $339,500 223 Cannon M'boro 37129 6/26 Nash Jeanne; Nash Steve Ring Bart; Ring Sandra D $325,000 215 Cannon M'boro 37129 6/8 Perales Feliciano Arriaga Watson Carla; Watson Michael $325,000 401 Dick Buchanan La Vergne 37086 6/1 Christ Miracle Chapel; Church Christ Miracle Chapel Firstbank $300,000 4450 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 6/26 Aggarwai Rajesh; Patel Kalpana; R&R Partnership Cook Donna; Phillips Anna Ruth Estate; Phillips Annie Ruth Estate $297,500 1478 Chapel Hill Eagleville 37060 6/4 Spatz Daniel Harton Jr Revocable Living Trust Hill Gene H; Hill Houston E $280,000 4455 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/29 Houston Michael Joshua; Houston Tanya Michelle Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate $246,862 9281 Lyon Readyville 37149 6/13 Young James Timothy; Young Kayla Codi Donette; Young Kayla Codi Donnette Jernigan Francina K; Jernigan Joe Frank $225,000 1253 Allisona Eagleville 37060 6/15 Frye Joyce; Frye W L Jones Joyce; Lamb Don Hayes; Lamb Don Haynes; Lamb Jimmy Holt; Lamb Randall Gordon; Tanner Amanda $209,000 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/22 Fleener Katrina H; Fleener Robert R Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate $188,672 Allisona Coll Grove 37046 6/13 Wilson Nancy; Wilson Ronald Moore Gary $179,900 2455 Canterbury Chase M'boro 37128 6/4 Pipa Bernice Nightingale David D; Nightingale Kelly $178,000 8 Allisona Eagleville 37060 6/26 Simpson Jelena; Simpson Phillip Owens Samuel H $175,000 271 Cut-Off M'boro 37129 6/21 Pierce Dawn Marie; Pierce Jeffrey L Pritchard Christine; Pritchard Mark $173,000 1497 Rucker M'boro 37128 6/14 Poole Michael E Taki Mourad $164,900 6907 Almaville Arrington 37014 6/19 Waynick Donya; Waynick Mark Grooms Edith Ilene $160,000 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 6/15 Conklin Charles V IV; Conklin Regina K Fleming Homes LLC $159,900 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/14 Bugg Ashley N; Bugg Brad C Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate; Posey Leonard Estate $150,040 745 Church M'boro 37130 6/1 Toy John Robert Sr; Toy Sally Faye Parker Harold H; Shaffer Rebecca Parker $149,900 Allisona Coll Grove 37046 6/25 Cravens Lisa L Higgins John; Higgins Marna; Vaught Stanley P; Vaught Terri H $147,400 Sharpsville M'boro 37130 6/14 Young James R; Young Marian S Posey Eldridge D Executor; Posey Leonard B Estate; Posey Leonard Estate $146,894 Allisona Coll Grove 37046 6/29 Smith Derek W; Smith Iris M Higgins John; Higgins Marna; Vaught Stanley P; Vaught Terri H $143,000 Allisona Eagleville 37060 6/27 Wyckoff Andrew J Higgins John; Higgins Marna; Vaught Stanley P; Vaught Terri H $143,000 4040 Weakley Mt Juliet 37122 6/1 Munday Jason E Logsdon Willie C $125,300 809 Church M'boro 37130 6/26 Richie Cynthia S; Richie John W Allison Edd Personal Representative; Butler Debra Jill Estate $115,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 222 Molly Walton Hndrsnville 37075 6/1 Go Store It Hendersonville II LLC; Vcp Mw LLC Patterson Family Inv Group LLC $3,200,000 114 Offit Gallatin 37066 6/21 Oxford Station Dev LLC Sumner County Partners $2,669,000 247 Main Gallatin 37066 6/14 Volunteer Village LLC Volunteer Partners $2,400,000 302 Indian Lake Hndrsnville 37075 6/28 Patel Nayan Uspg Indian Lake LLC $2,235,000 Station Camp Ck Gallatin 37066 6/4 Friends of Welch College LLC Welch College $1,500,000 1501 Greenlea Bethpage 37022 6/1 Speedway LLC Doc Enterprises LLC $1,300,000 751 Airport Gallatin 37066 6/18 Avondale Dev Co Ramsey Bobbie Faith; Ramsey James Robert $1,060,000 1501 Greenlea Bethpage 37022 6/1 Doc Enterprises LLC Claybon Barbara; Claybon Joe; Claybon Joseph; Vandenbergh David; Vandenbergh Heather M $1,017,000 897 Main Hndrsnville 37075 6/6 Brown Conoly; Hood David A Jr Tri Star Energy LLC $650,000 1212, 1222 Louisville Goodlettsville 37072 6/26 ANA Prop LLC Carpenter Mildred Reynolds; Hampton Marietta Reynolds; Reynolds John W Jr $600,000 180 Belvedere Gallatin 37066 6/14 Christ Culture Inc Matei Florin $525,000 610 Ruth Gallatin 37066 6/4 TNT Home Buyers LLC Rocru Prop LLC $525,000 1333 Nashville Gallatin 37066 6/20 Mhp Prop LLC Gallatin Prop Assoc GP $522,375 854 Calvert Ridge Wstmorlnd 37186 6/4 Harris Christina Joy; Harris Thomas Carlton Jr Kisner James M Jr $449,500 801 Browns Gallatin 37066 6/20 Double Star Inc Gallatin Prop Assoc GP $438,375 205 Browns Portland 37148 6/20 Chappa Joshua Michael; Chappa Lyndsay Huffman Horton Mitchell $351,000 6040 Dewey Carr Bethpage 37022 6/1 Pelamati Jesse; Pelamati Rachel Dorris Cheryl Ann; Dorris Terry Allen; Martz Cheryl Ann Gaddes $340,000 315 Water Gallatin 37066 6/14 Saint George Laundromat LLC Summers Julie J; Summers Robert G $320,000 385 Tom Link Cottntown 37048 6/7 Baird Dustin M; Baird Stephanie M Halvorson Bob; Halvorson Robert W $319,900 430 Henry Harris Wstmorlnd 37186 6/14 Slayton Derrick M; Slayton Saybra A Howell Carolyn A; Howell Jackson L Jr $305,000 216 Shivel Hndrsnville 37075 6/28 Greenidge Verna Bain Levering Christopher Taylor; Levering Paula $285,000 325 Lake Westmoreland Wstmorlnd 37186 6/27 Verret Jack D Jr; Verret Kristie M Mission Discovery Inc $270,000 Rock Bridge Bethpage 37022 6/27 Beecher Lisa Gregory R David $261,300 1834 Pleasant Grove Wstmorlnd 37186 6/18 Williams Annette D; Williams Mike A Dewitt Carolyn L; Dewitt Jerry L $260,000 640 Nubia Wstmorlnd 37186 6/13 Brown Laura Ashley; Brown Lloyd Michael Shinton Polly $230,000 211 Mutton Hollow Hill Bethpage 37022 6/6 Spero Debra W; Spero Veit Walker Paul $218,250 1430 Butler Mill Hollow Bethpage 37022 6/26 Clark Lumber Co LLC Tongate Darrel E $210,000 161 Robert Simmons Wstmorlnd 37186 6/4 Shaw Charles D; Shaw Teresa L Couch Nancy S $200,000 1314 Mud Hollow Hndrsnville 37075 6/1 Updike Charles D Beavers Robin $193,000 569 Collier Gallatin 37066 6/29 Justice Cynthia B; Justice Kevin D Brown Vearlon Ray $183,350 1462 Ab Wade Portland 37148 6/25 Robertson Brandon Keith Baker Randall M $178,000 142 Clyde Wix Wstmorlnd 37186 6/19 Martin Steven Lewis Clark Hugh W; Clark Jo $175,000 103 Railroad Portland 37148 6/1 Sampson Caitlyn A; Schollmeier Matthew S Sunshine Jeremiah; Sunshine Rainbow $165,000 Tyree Springs Hndrsnville 37075 6/27 Scott Amy; Scott Jeremy Lyons Alan D; Lyons Charles W $150,000 1209 Longleaf Gallatin 37066 6/6 Holston Gases Inc Thompson Christine; Thompson Toby N $149,900 5640 Highway 31 Wstmorlnd 37186 6/27 Trowbridge Logan; Trowbridge Rachel Williams Ted $142,000 New Deal Potts Portland 37148 6/1 Hardin Jeremy; Hardin Kyla Ernest W Neagle Family Trust $140,000 505, 507 Blythe Gallatin 37066 6/29 Apollos David; Oldham James Simplifi Business Inc Defined Benefit Plan $137,500 1308 Jenkins Hndrsnville 37075 6/20 Ray Hannah C; Ray Steven Chad Hill Elizabeth H; Hill Ernest D $126,500

Wilson County