As the humidity cools the market and the heat pours down in waves, swimming pools become more desirable for buyers. The groups migrating to town from the West Coast are always surprised at the scarcity of pools the Midstate offers.

Often after a perusal of the homes with pools, they will opt for homes with no swimming options and suggest that they will add one after the purchase. “They aren’t that expensive,” the shoppers opine. “I put one in at home for around $40,000.”

At that point, their agents often detour to I-440 for a view of a cross section of the limestone layers found a few feet (inches?) below the soil level. Such a tour is also handy in explaining the need for their upcoming astronomical radon reading.

While the lack of swimming pools and the ubiquity of the airborne radon molecules cause concern, those in the relocation process seldom complain about the traffic, one of the main issues current residents have with the city. New Nashvillians seem to think our traffic pales in comparison to the traffic in the cities from which they have moved.

Even those who are satisfied with the length of their commutes are often disappointed in the overall walkability of the city. Especially those who had not budgeted for automobiles.

With more people filing into Nashville who are comfortable with ridesharing, biking and walking, it would seem that would alleviate some congestion. Except for one thing:

Due to the prices of real estate, a large percentage of those moving here are forced to live 30 to 45 minutes away from their workplaces. Workforce housing seems to be slipping away, despite the valiant efforts of those in the affordable-housing arena.

The overall unemployment numbers the city boasts are impressive, but the problem is that many of those employed are unable to find affordable housing. And for many, that starts a downward spiral ending on the streets.

Charles Strobel, the founder of Room in the Inn, says census numbers and surveys taken by some groups have counted a homeless population of 3,000 in the city. Strobel says that number is closer to 5,000. Include those living with friends and relatives or sleeping in temporary quarters, the number could skyrocket into the tens of thousands.

These people are not concerned about swimming pools. Or radon, probably.

Sale of the Week

There was a time when buyers who wanted a Belle Meade address but could not yet afford Belle Meade prices would head to the Belle Meade Highlands, also known as the Highlands of Belle Meade.

In that vicinity, it is often difficult to discern where the Belle Meade ends and the Highlands begin.

The even-numbered homes on Nichol Lane are in Belle Meade, and the odd numbered addresses are on the Highland side. Tyne Boulevard is in Belle Meade, and West Tyne in the Highlands.

Then there are the Belle Meade Links and the Courts of Belle Meade, but that is a story for another day.

With the growth the city has experienced, Belle Meade has proven unable to provide enough fine, expensive homes for those seeking this lifestyle. Last week, a home on Page Road in the Highlands of Belle Meade sold for $1,735,000. The lot on which this home rests had sold for $485,000 to make way for the Titanic home with five bedrooms, five full baths, a powder room and 5,343 square feet.

There is no doubt the home has its value, as the kitchen has double ovens, a warming drawer, brilliantly gleaming countertops, a six-burner range, a farmhouse sink and an oversized island thrown in for good measure. The room lacks nothing.

Kyle Yates, one of the area’s top Realtors, dared to list the house for $1,799,000, and it sold within a few days for the $1,735,000 number. Yates is a broker destined for greatness and will soon be touted among the city’s top real estate investors. Yates is of Keller Williams fame, and they are proud to have him among them.

The affable and efficient Sherri Hoskins of Pilkerton Realtors represented the buyer and helped them acquire this property that could not be replicated for the price they paid.

Vintage South Builders is well known among real estate circles as being one of the highest quality builders in the market.

Hoskins hails from the Jim Terrell-managed Pilkerton office in Brentwood. On his way to his investment pinnacle, Yates might want to spend a few minutes with Terrell, who has owned and managed a multitude of rental properties in his day.

The living room has 12-foot ceiling, and the bedroom surpasses the living room with 13-foot ceilings.

