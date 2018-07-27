Metro Council panel seeks solution for its own inaction on tax rates

VOL. 42 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 27, 2018

Less than a month into fiscal 2019, Metro Nashville is set to dig into its $2.23 billion budget with a blue-ribbon commission while enforcing spending-reduction “targets” totaling $11.5 million.

Police and fire departments will be required to come up with 1 percent savings this fiscal year, at-large Councilman Bob Mendes says, which is more than $2 million for police and around $1.6 million for the fire department.

Mendes, whose proposal to re-adjust the newly-certified tax rate with a 50-cent increase narrowly failed in June, points out the police department’s $208 million budget contains some $180 million in salaries, leaving little room for reductions.

“So, if you tell them to save 1 percent, they don’t have enough staplers and copiers and office supplies to cut $2 million. It seems intuitive that that’s got to be humans they can cut to make the targeted departmental savings work this fiscal year,” Mendes says.

Mayor David Briley’s office says departments typically don’t spend their full allocations, and the budget adopted by the Council includes department savings.

“The mayor started this process earlier in order to capture these savings during fiscal year 2019. We expect to reach the targeted savings needed without harming services,” the Mayor’s Office replied in a statement.

Meanwhile, Briley’s office is discussing approaches to the blue-ribbon commission with at-large Councilman John Cooper, who sponsored the measure, in addition to coordinating a special committee named in May by acting vice mayor Sheri Weiner.

Part of the effort involves researching similar budget analyses in cities such as Atlanta to see what they accomplished.

“A comprehensive analysis of efficiency and cost-savings opportunities is a big task, and we want to make sure we allocate the appropriate level of resources to give it the attention it deserves,” Briley’s office says.

The office hopes to come up with a strategy in the next few weeks.

Metro found itself in the situation when projected revenues came in low because of cuts in state funding for education and property tax appraisal appeals that led to $26 million less revenue.

Councilman Robert Swope, who says the former mayor’s administration was depending on a $9 billion transit referendum to prop up the budget, says he hopes to be appointed to the blue-ribbon panel. The May 1 referendum failed by a large margin among Metro voters after Megan Barry resigned her post amid scandal involving an affair with Metro Police Sgt. Rob Forrest.

Swope concedes Mendes made a valid argument in his push for a 50-cent property tax increase, based on Metro’s practice of increasing the tax rate following reappraisals to offset the lowering of the certified tax. When property values increase as part of a reappraisal, state law requires the tax rate to be reduced so the government can’t receive a revenue windfall.

In Metro’s case, a 37 percent property value increase countywide led to property tax reductions for many established parts of Davidson County and increases for areas seeing rising values. The situation ramped up when the Board of Equalization approved adjustments for thousands of property owners who challenged their commercial reappraisals.

“If we can find $16 million to $20 million of hard cuts in a $2 billion budget that doesn’t affect anyone’s job – it doesn’t change the labor force in our city at all – if we can find that, then I would support a small property tax increase of maybe 10 or 12 cents, not 50, but 10 or 12 cents, which would equalize what happened last year when the appraisals came out,” says Swope, who voted against Mendes’ tax-rate ordinance.

Councilman Russ Pulley also opposed the Mendes rate increase but was able to direct some $1.3 million in the budget toward raises for school system paraprofessionals and another $700,000 to reimburse students for exam fees.

Like most other Council members, Pulley isn’t certain how the blue-ribbon commission will work, whether it will look at every line item in Metro’s budget. But it should “take a deep dive” into expenses and how departments spend money, he says, giving Council members a better look than they get in annual budget hearings.

Pulley adds most Council members hold the same view as Swope in regard to a small tax-rate increase next year following the exhaustive review.

“My big deal with that is we really need to go out and gauge the public, let them know what we’re doing, let them know we’ve gone to this effort to look at how we spend money, make some changes, sell them on the fact we have our house in order, and then sell them on the need for such a tax increase and a new revenue stream,” Pulley says.

Councilman Steve Glover says police, fire, emergency management and the 911 call center should not be touched. Instead, he is prepared to cut spending for the arts and millions from MTA and other areas he considers “non-essential” services.

“I don’t think anybody’s gonna get mad at us if we take care of the essentials, police, fire, education,” Glover says.

Mendes and Glover both say they believe the Metro budget will be in an even tougher position next spring because of a $42 million increase in debt payment the Council must make.

But they differ on how to handle it.

Revenue is expected to increase some $80 million, Mendes says, from the current $2.23 billion budget, but half of that is taken already by the debt payment.

Mendes sponsored the 50-cent increase in June to come closer to fully funding schools and to maintain the three-year cost-of-living plan it approved in 2017 for Metro employees. He doesn’t put much stock in the idea of a thorough budget review and subsequent slight property tax increase.

“With all due respect to my colleagues, that’s a complete waste of time. I’m glad there’s support for that, but I don’t think that’s based on any actual numbers or reality,” Mendes explains.

He points out inflation is at 2.5 percent and President Donald Trump’s administration plans to “heat up the economy,” which could increase inflation even more. Even if Metro manages with 1.5 percent inflation, the Council needs to find $37 million more in revenue to handle that, because a 10-cent property tax increase would raise only $30 million, according to Mendes.

“You get no COLA increase with 10 cents. You barely keep up with 1 percent inflation. It’s just math,” he says.

Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter covering Metro Nashville government and the Legislature for the Nashville Ledger, Memphis Daily News, Knoxville Ledger and Hamilton County Herald. He can be reached at sstockard44@gmail.com.