VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Nashville Predators sign Hamhuis to two-year contract

Updated 11:48AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Dan Hamhuis to a two-year contract worth a total of $2.5 million.

Hamhuis' contract will pay him $1.5 million during the 2018-19 season and $1 million in 2019-20.

The 35-year-old Hamhuis began his NHL career at Nashville and played for the Predators from 2003-10. He collected 32 goals and 129 assists in 483 games with Nashville.

He has since played for the Vancouver Canucks (2010-16) and Dallas Stars (2016-18). Hamhuis had three goals and 21 assists for Dallas in the 2017-18 season.

Hamhuis has 59 goals and 284 assists in 1,030 career regular-season games plus 3 goals and 18 assists in 62 playoff games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

