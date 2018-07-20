Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Fiat Chrysler profits sink in last quarter under Marchionne

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has lowered its full-year targets after second-quarter profits sank by 35 percent, but confirmed the carmaker had eliminated its net industrial debt.

Fiat Chrysler announced its earnings Wednesday shortly after confirming the death of its long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne, who was hastily replaced due to a sudden deterioration in health.

Fiat Chrysler reported second-quarter profits dropped to 754 million euros ($881 million) from 1.15 billion euros a year earlier. As a result, the Italian-American company lowered its full-year earnings target to a range of 7.5 billion to 8 billion euros, from 8.7 billion euros. The balance sheet also showed net industrial cash of 456 million euros.

The new CEO, Mike Manley, later presents the results to the financial community in his debut as global boss.

