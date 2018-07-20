Trump calls China 'vicious,' targeting farmers

VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling China "vicious" on trade and says it is targeting U.S. farmers specifically because "they know I love & respect" them.

Trump is also pushing back against critics of his latest plan to provide $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers, telling them to "be cool" because "the end result will be worth it!"

Farm-state Republicans say farmers want markets for their crops, not government payoffs for lost sales.

On Twitter, Trump says people "snipping at your heels during a negotiation" will only delay the process. He writes: "Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it!"

He also tweeted: "China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now!"