Vols plan open practice, autograph session for Aug. 5

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's football team is holding a fan day Aug. 5 that includes an open practice and autograph session.

Admission and parking are free.

The open practice starts at 2:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. The autograph session is scheduled to begin at about 4:30 p.m. as practice concludes.

At the autograph session, stations will be designated by position group on each sideline. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt will have his own separate table.

Fans interested in attending the autograph session will need to obtain a wristband as they enter Gate 21. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to time constraints, possession of a wristband doesn't guarantee an autograph.

Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium will open to fans at 1:30 p.m.