Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Vols plan open practice, autograph session for Aug. 5

Updated 6:54AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's football team is holding a fan day Aug. 5 that includes an open practice and autograph session.

Admission and parking are free.

The open practice starts at 2:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. The autograph session is scheduled to begin at about 4:30 p.m. as practice concludes.

At the autograph session, stations will be designated by position group on each sideline. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt will have his own separate table.

Fans interested in attending the autograph session will need to obtain a wristband as they enter Gate 21. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to time constraints, possession of a wristband doesn't guarantee an autograph.

Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium will open to fans at 1:30 p.m.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0