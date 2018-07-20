Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Smithville mayor, son charged with theft

SMITHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee mayor and his son have been charged with theft.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents alleged that the two men were responsible for theft through unlawful payment of wages from 71-year-old Smithville Mayor Jimmy Wayne Poss to his son, 50-year-old Anthony Wayne Poss, from August through March.

The mayor is charged with official misconduct, and both men are charged with theft over $2,500.

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted the men Monday, and they were arrested Tuesday. Bond was set, and online jail records indicate the men were not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

