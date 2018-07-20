Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Music City Walk of Fame to add Folds, Lee, Seely, Stevens

Nashville-based pop artist Ben Folds, who notably helped save Music Row’s Studio A; Brenda Lee, who is known as “Little Miss Dynamite and of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” fame; Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely; and GRAMMY-winning artist and comedian Ray Stevens will receive stars on the Music City Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony on Aug. 21, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. in Music City Walk of Fame Park, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today.

The event is free and open to the public.

“This summer’s Music City Walk of Fame inductees reflect the incredible breadth of the many musical gifts Nashville has sent out into the world,” Mayor David Briley said. “Ben Folds’ sharp songwriting and piano playing, the vibrant voice Brenda Lee started sharing with country music fans as a teenager, the great vocals and stage presence that Jeannie Seely has brought to the Grand Ole Opry for 50 years, and Ray Stevens’ witty lyrics and memorable songs are all testimonials to the magic that happens every day in Music City.”

The inductees will receive the 81st, 82nd, 83rd and 84th stars on the Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration.

