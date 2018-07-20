Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Overdose deemed likely in former Metro councilman's death

NASHVILLE (AP) — Officials say a former Metro councilman died as a result of a probable overdose on cocaine and opioids.

The Davidson County medical examiner's office also ruled that the death of former Metro Nashville Councilman Loniel Greene Jr. was accidental.

The 37-year-old died Wednesday after he was admitted to the hospital on July 8. His cause of death had not previously been released.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said there is an open investigation into Greene's death.

The medical examiner's investigation report says traces of opioids and cocaine were found in Greene's urine.

Greene was elected in 2015 and resigned in January 2016. He was found guilty in May of coercing a witness after a bench trial. His sentence was two months of probation.

