VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

German industry group says EU mustn't be blackmailed by US

BERLIN (AP) — The head of an influential German industry organization is calling on the U.S. and the European Union to put an end to the escalating trade dispute between the two economic superpowers.

Dieter Kempf of the Federation of German Industries said Monday that "Europe mustn't allow itself to be blackmailed and should act with confidence" when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.

Kempf called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "scale down the rhetoric" and abolish tariffs that he said were imposed "under the cover of national security."

He noted that German automakers alone employ 180,000 people in the U.S. and 60 percent of the cars they produce are made for export.

Kempf called for talks on resolving trade disputes to take place at the World Trade Organization.

