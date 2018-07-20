A mixed finish for stocks on Wall Street

VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending little changed on Wall Street as gains for banks are offset by losses in industrial companies and other sectors.

Banks rose Monday as bond yields moved sharply higher. JPMorgan Chase added 1.9 percent.

Industrial companies were broadly lower. Illinois Tool Works slumped 7.2 percent after forecasting earnings that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Fiat Chrysler fell 1.8 percent after announcing the early departure of CEO Sergio Marchionne due to health issues.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,806.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 13 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,044. The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,841.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.