Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

A mixed finish for stocks on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending little changed on Wall Street as gains for banks are offset by losses in industrial companies and other sectors.

Banks rose Monday as bond yields moved sharply higher. JPMorgan Chase added 1.9 percent.

Industrial companies were broadly lower. Illinois Tool Works slumped 7.2 percent after forecasting earnings that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Fiat Chrysler fell 1.8 percent after announcing the early departure of CEO Sergio Marchionne due to health issues.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,806.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 13 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,044. The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,841.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0