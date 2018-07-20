Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Tennessee Lottery reports record sales

Updated 7:24AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Lottery says it had record sales last year.

The lottery said in a statement that it had gross total sales of $1.7 billion last fiscal year. The statement says it will return nearly $422 million to education programs, which is 9 percent more than the previous fiscal year.

The state had record sales for both instant tickets and drawing-style games such as Powerball. Lottery President Rebecca Hargrove says the results are "incredible" and help the state provide a strong foundation for education.

The Tennessee Lottery has generated more than $4.6 billion for education in the state since it began on Jan. 20, 2004.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0