The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame inducts 7 new honorees

Updated 5:19AM
Print | Front Page

MURFREESBORO (AP) — The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame has inducted seven new honorees.

According to a news release, the hall of fame's sixth class includes East Tennessee cartoonist Charlie Daniel; veteran Middle Tennessee journalist and journalism advocate Frank Gibson; Les Leverett, a world-renown photographer of stars at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry; 10-time Emmy Award-winning Nashville reporter and anchor Bob Mueller of WKRN-TV; longtime sportscaster Randy Smith; the late investigative reporter and columnist Jerry Thompson; and Dan Whittle, co-founder of the hall of fame and radio show co-host at WGNS.

The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame partners with Middle Tennessee State University to recognize people who have had distinguished careers related to journalism.

