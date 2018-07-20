Banks weigh on large-stock indexes

VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Banks and other large U.S. stocks fell but smaller companies climbed, making for a mixed finish on Wall Street.

Banks fell Thursday as interest rates decreased. Several financial companies including American Express and Bank of New York Mellon dropped after issuing weak second-quarter reports.

Comcast rose 2.6 percent after ending its bid to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,804.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 134 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,064. The Nasdaq composite fell 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,825.

Indexes of small and mid-sized companies rose. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.