VOL. 42 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 20, 2018

Bootlegger’s Bash. The Battle of Franklin Trust will host its eighth annual Bootlegger’s Ball, 6:30 p.m. at Carnton. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds are donated to the Battle of Franklin Trust and its efforts to preserve the springhouse at Carnton. Fees: Tasting Ticket, $35 per person. VIP tickets, $65 per person or $100 per couple and includes tasting, dinner and live entertainment. For ages 21 and older. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Business Networking Breakfast

This event is for Chamber Members only. Newest members will introduce themselves in front of the group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with a diverse group of Chamber members. Breakfast and coffee provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Night Market

Artisans, farmers and live music. Restaurants and shops stay open late. Free and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

JULY 20-21

49th annual Threshing Show

Enjoy the oldest steam threshing show in the south. Experience wheat threshing, sawmilling, tractor pulls, live music, arts and crafts and more. Fee: $10 per adult. Children 12 and under free. Adams. Information

JULY 20-22

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville Talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Wonder Kids Day 2018

Community in Motion for Wonder Kids Day. Wonder Kids Day is an inclusive event created to celebrate special needs kids in all of their wonder. Important notice: Registration is required and tickets are limited. It will be considered sold out and no additional kids will be able to register once we have reached 40 kids. Free for kids 3-17 with special needs. Adults and General Admission $7 seniors, $5 kids with 2 and under free. Tommy Garrottt Aquatics Facility, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration for this event is only available through EventBrite. Information: 615 635-7308.

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for a fun-filled evening under the stars. Campbell Station, The Lovers, and Kenneth Hampton will be performing. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Additional date: August 11 with Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 24

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, JULY 24

Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network all while supporting restaurants that are members of the Gallatin-Area Chamber. All attendees will have one minute to introduce themselves and are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 North Water Ave., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Exclusive to Members of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Non- Members can attend up to three times before joining. Information

Street Eats: Each Tuesday & Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

Davidson County Democrats Monthly Meeting

Meeting currently take place at DCDP HQ, 1900 Church Street, Suite 202, Nashville. 6 p.m. Information

REIN Event

Fundamentals on Deal Structure, Strategy and How to Obtain Funding with Yogi Dougher, a real estate veteran with 20-plus years of experience. 6 p.m. at the REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste. 200. Register and information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

State of the Williamson County

Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver the 16th annual State of the County address to the business community at the Factory, Liberty Hall, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner $55, Guest $75. Registration is strongly encouraged for this event. Information

Finding the Right Space - Leasing vs owning vs co-working

This is the third of four in a scaling series put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. This panel discussion will feature experts on the latest trends and pricing for leasing, owning and co-working. Panelist: Tyler Cauble of the Cauble Group and Christian Paro of c615 and Studio615. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 26

IBC Breakfast

Join the International Business Council and Conexx: American Israel Business Connector in collaboration with the Nashville Healthcare Council and the Nashville Technology Council for a panel of Israeli and Nashville-based entrepreneurs and business professionals who will share their experience on the topics of innovation, collaboration, joint ventures, R&D and start up culture and best practices in doing business with and in Israel. Tech Hill Commons, Event Center, 500 Interstate Boulevard, Nashville. 8-8:30 a.m. registration and networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Program. Fee: $15 Members of Nashville Area Chamber, Nashville Technology Council, and Nashville Health Care Council. $20 Future Members. Registration requested. Information

Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville present the 12th annual Nashville Emerging Leader Awards. The NELAs recognize young professionals in 15 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University Collins Alumni Auditorium, One University Park Drive. After-party at Richland Country Club, 1 Club Drive, Nashville. 5 p.m. Registration and Networking, 6 p.m. NELAs Recognition Ceremony, 8 p.m. Fees: $25 NELAs recognition ceremony only, $35 after party only, $55 ceremony and after party, $35 2018 finalist, judge or previous winner. Registration required. Information

4th Thursday on the Square Antique Walk

Enjoy a stroll around the Gallatin Square and meet the vendors in the antique stores. 5-8 p.m. Information: 452-5692

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: State of the County Follow Up. County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be reviewing what was discussed at the State of the County with a more in depth look at issues. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. Networking: 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Open to the general public. Information

Frist Friday

An Evening of Chaos and Awe, a one-night event is inspired by the exhibitors Chaos and Awe: Painting for the 21st Century and The Presence of Your Absence is Everywhere: Afruz Amigi. Entertainment will be provided by singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, poet Ciona Rouse and composer Darius Jamal VanSluytman. There will also be artist-led programs with Afruz Amighi and James Perrin, as well as food tasting by Chef Maneet Chauhan. $12 non-members, $9 seniors, $7 military. Free for members 18 and younger and college students with valid ID. 6-9 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Information

Red, White and Zoo

Wine tasting event at the Nashville Zoo. Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, live music, and animal encounters. Tickets: $65 general admission, includes unlimited wine tasting and commemorative glass. $115 VIP tickets, same as general admission plus food pairings with select wines, a private entrance, and a VIP lounge. Designated driver tickets available. This event is strictly 21 and over. 7-10 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 28

17th Annual Music City Brewer’s Fest

An opportunity to sample some of the most respected brews from more than 40 local, regional, national and imported breweries. Live music all day. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Nashville Humane Association. 5-9 p.m.). VIP entry 4 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. Information, tickets

TUESDAY, JULY 31

The Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce

Monthly luncheon and business expo at the Inman Conference Center at Belmont University, 1515 Wedgewood Avenue. The keynote speaker is Brenda Delgado, owner of Delgado Media Services. 11:30 a.m. Information

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Nashville church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

AUG. 2-4

l’Eté du Vin

Nashville Wine Auction’s 39th annual l’Eté du Vin (a summer of wine) is bringing together wine lovers to support the fight against cancer. Information

-- Vintners’ Tasting Event: Hillwood Country Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $200. A seated wine tasting from many of today’s most accomplished women in winemaking.

-- Patrons’ Dinner: Thompson Nashville, 7-9 p.m. $1,000 per person. A champagne reception and gourmet wine dinner.

-- l’Eté du Vin: Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, 5:30 p.m.-midnight. $350 per person. A silent auction and reception featuring musical guest followed by a seated dinner and live auction.

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Aug. 3-11: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 4

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

Frist Art Center, 919 Broadway, Nashville. 4:30 p.m. Free, Information

AUG. 4-5

Women of the Hermitage

Learn the story behind the Hermitage women who made sure it ran properly. Hear about the lives of Rachel Donelson Jackson, Emily Donelson and Sarah Yorke Jackson as they share stories of life in Washington and in Nashville. Also learn about the enslaved women like Hannah, Betty and Gracie who lived under the yoke of enslavement and struggled to maintain a life and family despite hardships. These fascinating stories are included in the price of admission. $20 Adults, $17 Seniors, $15 Students, $10 children, $10 Veterans. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

Additional Hermitage events:

-- Native Americans & Jackson - Aug. 11; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & Aug. 12; 1-5 p.m.

-- The War of 1812 – Aug 18; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. & Aug. 19; 1-5 p.m.

-- The Business of Horse Racing – Aug. 25; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & Aug. 26; 1-5 p.m.